Man Is Annoyed at His Loud College Student Neighbors Throwing Parties, so He Blasts Death Metal While They Try to Study for Finals

Have you ever lived next to really loud neighbors who blast music late at night? If you were in this situation, would you try talking to the neighbors about it, buy some earplugs or get revenge?

I was in a situation like this awhile back. The homeowners who lived next to me sometimes threw loud parties with a DJ and strobe lights well past quiet hours. The music was so loud I could hear it inside my house with the doors and windows closed. I’m honestly surprised pictures didn’t fall off the walls due to the vibrations.

In my case, a call to the non-emergency police line about disturbance of the peace was all it took to get them to turn the music down…until the next party, but in this story, the police weren’t helpful. That meant the neighbor, who was super annoyed by the noise, decided to give the loud partying neighbors a taste of their own medicine at the worst possible time.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbors were consistently loud, so I got a bit louder, at the wrong time of the year 😀 Throughout the year I had noisy and thoughtless neighbors. They would often have loud parties that would go to the early hours of the morning. They were all in university, and of Indian decent (this becomes important later on). I had called the police, called the apartment manager, nobody would do anything about it.

It really does sound like an annoying situation.

I was losing sleep, and my work was becoming effected as well.

I had spoken to them directly, and they completely disregarded me, and refused to just shut the heck up. This went on for months, and I was riding out my lease to move somewhere else.

Time to give the neighbor a taste of his own medicine.

One day I’m sitting watching TV on a nice spring day, and I have my windows wide open, and I hear one of the neighbors friends come over, and he asks if he’s coming out, and he says no, he needs to study for an important test he’s taking the next day. This little snippet of information was all I needed. His friend leaves and he closes the door. I then proceded to take my speakers and put them up against the walls, near where I knew his desk was (there were balconies outside so I often saw him studying here), and I began to blare Merzbow, and Death Metal straight at the wall. I put on my noise canceling headphones and just blasted it as loud as possible for hours.

The landlord and neighbor both complained.

My landlord actually ended up coming into the apartment, because I didn’t hear him knocking, and he’s obviously flipping out, but I’m like “meh, you never did anything when I complained so good luck! Call the cops 😀 My lease was set to be up soon anyway, and I was leaving the state, so forget y’all! So Landlord leaves, and I’m still amped up on adrenaline, and it’s quiet for maybe 20 minutes, and I just intermittently start blasting music. The neighbor comes over irate, screaming that he has this big test, and he’s got to pass it (apparently a medical student) and I just laughed in his face and said “I don’t hear anything”.

But it gets better (or worse, depending on your perspective).

He then makes a fantastic mistake, which was telling me he didn’t just have a final tomorrow, but it was finals week! Oh great! Added stress for the week = the fact that I continue doing this every night for the rest of the week. I set my alarm to go off every 30 minutes, and I would bang on the walls with a hammer, and blast music, and I was going a bit crazy as well, but that didn’t matter, because I was messing up this guys life. Around day 3 of no sleep for anyone, he comes over screaming about how in India his family will disown him and all this nonsense, which just made me laugh and just said the same thing over and over, that I didn’t hear the music, and I think it was coming from somewhere else.

I basically just started gaslighting him, acting really nice when he came over in a rage.

He eventually moved out.

That weekend the landlord gave some nonsense notice that I had to leave, which I was fine with, because he broke my lease and I wanted to get out anyway, so I got my deposit back. On the last morning I was there, I was moving out, and I knocked on the jerk neighbors door at like 8 am and asked him if he wanted this old air conditioner I was going to throw out otherwise. He was totally in a daze, and I don’t know if he really understood what was happening any longer. Anyway, hopefully I messed up his life, and his future a bit. Should’ve shut the heck up when I told him numerous times.

Wow. Just wow.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who was accused to using too many sources, so he decided the next time to use none at all.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

Very true!

Seriously! This is what I would’ve done too.

It doesn’t sound like he addressed this problem.

I feel kind of bad for the college student, although, he also kind of deserved it as payback for not caring about disturbing the neighbors with his loud music. And, as one comment pointed out, the college student could’ve gone somewhere else to study instead of staying home and complaining about the noise.

This is a good lesson about what can happen if you’re selfish and don’t care about how your actions impact those around you. I hope he learned his lesson. I also kind of hope he passed those tests despite all the noise.

It’s crazy to me that the landlord and police did nothing about the loud parties if they were actually really loud and late at night. You’d think someone would tell them to turn the music down. After all, the landlord told OP to turn the music down and even forced him to move because of his loud music.