Awful Manager Made Their Life Miserable At Work, So They Filled Out An Anonymous Survey And Got Her Fired

I remember I had a job once where the boss wanted us to fill out anonymous surveys about how we honestly felt about working for the company.

He promised there would be no repercussions.

Let’s just say people were honest (as directed) and things got UGLY.

That’s when I knew it was probably time to start looking for another job.

Yikes!

But enough about me: check out this story from Reddit about a bad boss who got what was coming to her!

Boss is controlling and rude to customers– not anymore! “I was in retail for about eight years or so at the time of this story. I had been the store manager for a few different stores, some of them large, multi-million dollar stores. My strongest suit was visual merchandising. I worked in the same mall for my entire career and knew my customer base and I can follow floor set plans like a beast. I found a job in the actual field I wanted to be in (teaching dance), but I still needed a supplemental job for mornings/weekends just to keep busy. I took an assistant manager position at a very small maternity store. Five employees total, made MAYBE $200k per year. You could walk from one end of the store to the other end in three seconds tops.

There was a huge problem.

The store manager was absolutely THE most controlling person I had ever met. She specified the PEN I had to use to fill out paperwork. Not the pen color… but the actual brand and model of pen. Any time I did floor set, I would come in the next day and it would be completely changed– not following the planogram at all. She would come in late, leave early, take long breaks. If you were assisting/selling to a customer, she would bombard herself into the conversation and then “take” the sale because “I helped them.” We didn’t work on commission, but we did have sales goals that impacted our job reviews and raises.

How rude!

I watched her walk into fitting rooms (no doors, just curtains on a rod) multiple times to “check on” the customer instead of speaking to them through the curtain. I could go on and on– just understand she was bad. Well, we had customer surveys. I had multiple customers complain to me about her and I always directed them to the survey and gave her name. Finally, I had enough and I put my two weeks notice in because I couldn’t deal with her anymore. And she immediately got worse. Didn’t trust me to do ANYTHING in the store at all. At this point, our District Manager came in to speak to the manager about her behaviors and bad customer surveys. I overheard that if she got ONE more bad survey she was DONE.

Here we go…

That night I was closing the store alone. About an hour before close, I pulled out my phone and went to the survey site. I filled out the most appalling survey about how awful this manager was. I used all of the actual behaviors that she showed in the survey so it didn’t seem “off” in anyway. I used the name of one of “her” customers (we had client books to call people for sales and such). The next day, the manager was fired. She had worked for the company for eight years. Last I heard she was an onsite property manager for some apartment building because she couldn’t afford rent if it wasn’t basically handed to her. Moral of the story, treat your employees and customers nicely because you never know when you’ve gone too far.”

This woman was pure EVIL.

She definitely deserved what she got.

