October 6, 2024 at 5:48 am

Annoying Employee Claimed That Her Work Laptop Only Had Glitches, But The Laptop Was Clearly Broken. So She Made Sure Everyone Believed Her Version Of Events.

by Sarrah Murtaza

Source: Reddit/Petty revenge/Pexels/ Clara NGO

There’s nothing worse than someone at work thinking they know more than you do about something you deal with every day.

This woman’s computer wasn’t working, but a coworker got her request for a new machine denied by sticking his nose in her business.

She figured out a way to make him look inept and get a new machine in the process.

Check out the full story!

Deny my new machine? Meet honey badger

As a minority female working in oil and gas IT for 20+ years, let’s just say my reaction for mansplaining is more like a honey badger than the sweet little girl these white boys think I am.

My work laptop is broken, it has been since the day I received it, but I can restart/ reinstall apps and/or tolerate it mostly.

She is so done with her broken laptop!

I am a remote worker, so my biggest beef is with MS Teams constantly failing.

Recently, I got assigned to a big project, and my issues were noticed by some important people, so they expedited my ticket and I was on my way to a new machine, hurray!

This man didn’t want the girl to have a new machine!

Cue “Rick”, self-proclaimed expert on MS Teams, who not only axed my new laptop, but decided to call me for an hour mansplaining how all my issues are caused by lag/ internet.

Honey badger mode activated.

She knew how to get what she wanted.

First, I started reinstalling all my company approved apps at least 3 times per week, even if they are not broken just to show it on logs.

Then, I started submitting a Service-less Desk EVERY SINGLE TIME there is the slightest bit of issue, prompting SD to have to spend at least 4-5 working hours a week trying to troubleshoot the same issues.

Lastly, remember that big important project I got assigned to?

That’s not it! She had a lot of petty ideas!

I started hard-rebooting my machine during important calls, just to make it look like my machine had crashed.

I also faked MS Teams failure, and will use my mobile to attend key meetings and asking my teammates to share their screen instead.

Just to make it super petty, I will mouth my words and not make a sound so people thought I lost audio again.

This was her final blow!

When leaders ask me if I had contacted SD, I would innocently say “but Rick said this was lag.”

“Rick” called, said they are skipping all steps and issuing me a new machine without me needing to submit a ticket.

He apologized for all my inconveniences, and said that just to assure I won’t have any bad experiences going further, I will be placed on a premium license that is usually reserved for senior staff.

Rick new he messed up!

I ended the call with “Rick” by asking in my sweetest voice possible: “So it is not lag after all?”

“No, it is not.” Rick said.

Thank you Rick.

She dealt with it like a real boss lady!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This woman knows how to get things done.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

This person shares their own experience and knows how bad it can get.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

This user loves the term!

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

That was a funny one! This user loves the mischievousness.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

This user likes the girl!

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

Everyone supports some petty revenge when it comes to teaching people a lesson!

Even if it does sound like her machine wasn’t all that broken after all.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter