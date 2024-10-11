Arby’s Customer Thinks Her Bill Is Wrong, But She Soon Discovers They Gave Her The Senior Discount

Sometimes customer service workers make mistakes. It’s part of being human.

But TikToker and Arby’s customer @tvtangentspod found out that there was no mistake with her bill after all.

“She gave me $4.27 back.”

“I thought that was weird,” she said, recording a selfie video from the driver’s seat.

Her video has gone viral, probably because of the wholesome surprise that followed.

“I pulled away and I looked at my receipt.”

Then the shot changes to a shot of her receipt and we can see a discount has been applied.

But it’s not just any discount.

“Senior drink! Senior drink!” she says, revealing the part of the receipt that explained the lower price.

Then she pats her chest as if she is an old lady with heart pain.

“I have six years before I’m a senior at Arby’s.”

She doesn’t say if it was the assumption of her age that rattled her or if it was the prospect of being a senior so soon.

Here is what folks are saying.

I guess the clerk didn’t think so!

Good point. I have a lot of grey hair, but I have a baby face. Gen x would be confused.





Weird flex, Mark.

I hope you used your savings to buy some tapioca pudding.

I’d like this. I still get carded sometimes.

