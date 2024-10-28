Burger King Customer Bought A Birthday Cake Pie And It Was Covered In Mold. But It Gets Worse.

When you go to Burger King or any fast food restaurant, you don’t expect the highest quality food, but you certainly want it to be safe to eat.

When TikToker @antstorm123 purchased a Birthday Cake pie from Burger King and he found it was covered in mold!

He started the video showing the moldy pie and said, “Burger King sold me moldy pie, so I went back to the same location and bought some more and look what happened.”

He then cuts to showing him opening pies, “Two out of two have mold so far.”

He then opens a third pie, “Woah, hello. Three out of three. Three out of three all have mold.”

Shortly later he says, “Let’s go have a word with Burger King. I’m getting in there.”

Wow, that was really gross! Hopefully, BK does the right thing.

Once he is in the Burger King he is seen talking to an employee and says, “See right here, watch watch watch.”

And then he opens up a fourth pie, “Again. Hello? Hello? look it, mold. All these got mold, all these last three that I just bought have mold.”

This first employee is clearly a little grossed out by it, and does the right thing by going to get the manager to hopefully get this taken care of.

While the manager does offer his money back, she seems more upset about the fact that he is recording interaction than that there was mold on the pies.

While she is looking at the receipts she says, “And can you please not record me. I’m not allowing you to record me, and if you could please delete that video.”

She even goes on to say she will contact her lawyer if she is left in the video.

Needless to say, they didn’t delete the video, but they did get their money back.

But wow, how gross!

If you don’t mind seeing some mold, check out the full video below:

Not surprisingly, there were some great comments on this post, let’s take a look.

This person suggested calling the Health Department.

Here is someone that says to send the video to corporate.

And finally, someone said the manager needs some customer service training.

That was pretty gross, but I’ll still eat their pie.

