Consumer Claims That Refrigerators With Water And Ice Dispensers Aren’t All They’re Cracked Up To Be. – ‘They want you to replace and buy a filter every 6 months.’

All I ever wanted growing up was a refrigerator with a water dispenser and a crushed ice machine.

A TikTokker posted a video and claimed that fridges with built-in ice machines and water dispensers aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

The TikTokker told viewers, “One of the biggest refrigerator scams is this right here. Talking about refrigerators with an ice and water dispenser. As you know these refrigerators come with a built-in water filter. But here’s the problem, and it’s more of a recurring revenue problem.”

He added, “They want you to replace and buy a filter every 6 months. For as high as almost $60 per filter. Problem is, these filters do not have enough carbon media to really filter all the impurities.”

The text overlay on his video said, “Less than $400 you’re better off buying an inline filter underneath that kitchen sink. And replace every 6,000 gallons.”

He told viewers this option will result in “providing you and your family much better quality water. And saving you some cash.”

