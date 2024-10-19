Couple Wants In On A Family Vacation Last Minute, But Mom Told Them It’s Too Late To Join

After planning a family vacation months in advance and coordinating schedules with everyone, one mom is facing backlash from her son and daughter-in-law for refusing to alter the trip to accommodate them last minute.

Even though they initially declined the vacation, now they want in—right as everything’s already booked.

AITA for telling my daughter in law and son that it is too late and I will not change the family vacation plans so they can come. Every year I try to do a family vacation, around Easter I asked everyone for their availability. The best days for almost everyone was a winter vacation. My DIL and son told me that day wouldn’t work for her so they can’t go. I asked if the backup days would work and it was a no.

Usually the vacation is something that everyone can drive too, it was going to be the same until all the adults agreed the kids were old enough to leave the country. So now the trip is to Europe. Everyone has bought their tickets and I have booked where we are staying. Everything is getting finalized. My son and DIL were not in the family vacation chat since they weren’t going on the vacation. They heard about the plans and want to be added in.

She called me up asking about it and what they need to do. I asked her how she could get off work and she explained she just could. I personally think she didn’t want to go on the trip until she learned it was to Europe and lied to me that she couldn’t come in the first place. I told her it is too late, things are booked and I am not willing to pay more than I already have (I paid for all the lodging, we would need to upgrade to fit two more adults). She asked if I was serious and that it is cruel to not include them on a family trip around Christmas. I told her it is what it is and it’s not my fault.

My son is mad. He told me that I can afford to add two more adults, that is true. I reiterated what I told his wife. He called me a jerk… I want an outside opinion.

This person asks why they can’t just pay for themselves.

This person thinks it’s super obvious the daughter in law just didn’t realize how good she had it.

This person says it’s absolutely reasonable to not adjust their plans.

