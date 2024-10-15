Crazy Neighbor Clutters Property Line With Garbage, So Homeowner Plots With Another Neighbor To Get The Garbage Removed And Flood His Property

To many, retirement offers a serene escape, but for one grandpa, it turned into a battleground of wits.

As he settled into his remote mountain home, a crazy neighbor’s antics forced him to be resourceful, proving the wildest adventures come from the most unexpected places.

My grandpa destroys a wall and crazy neighbor pays for it. Before I was born, my grandpa had just retired and decided, “Forget it, I am going to live in the middle of a mountain that is in the middle of nowhere.” He bought a piece of land far away from any city or village and started building a house. His only neighbors were an old lady and a crazy idiot.

He began to make himself at home.

After half a year, he decided to permanently move in there and started building more and more things to accommodate himself. One of the things he built was a wall around his property and an outdoor toilet (this will be important later on).

His first interactions with the crazy neighbor didn’t leave the best first impression.

During this time, his crazy neighbor was trying to sell property. My grandpa offered to buy it from him, but the guy declined, asking for ten times more than my grandfather offered. They got into a sort of argument and ended all communication. Now the crazy jerk was out to get my grandpa.

Unfortunately, the crazy neighbor was known for holding grudges.

He would call communal services and make police officers and inspectors come on a two-hour ride for every possible thing he could. We are talking about stuff like leaving a dog without a leash in a walled-off backyard or having leftover building materials on the road (which my grandpa also built; before that, they had a dirt road). Now my grandpa did not mind.

But their other neighbor did mind the constant interruptions.

But every time police were involved, they had to go over the backyard belonging to the old lady since works were going on, and the crazy neighbor sealed off a gate connecting his and my grandpa’s property with garbage. It did not look nice or smell nice, but my grandpa was busy with other stuff to keep removing it every night, only for the jerk to rebuild it the next morning. Even though my grandpa did not care, the lady did, and she was on my grandpa’s side.

Their unlikely alliance taught the grandpa some valuable information he could use to his benefit.

So one day when the officers came, she asked a couple of questions to these lovely people. She then contacted my grandpa and learned two things. First of all, since the wall was built on my grandfather’s land, he had all the rights to it; he could destroy it completely if he wanted. Second, filling a gate in the wall with garbage was illegal, but my grandfather did not have the right to build a gate into someone else’s yard without explicit permission. Pursuing it in court would only end up with having to seal it off.

Together, they start plotting against their crazy neighbor.

She informed my grandpa about all of this, and soon they hatched a plan. They waited for 2-3 months for heavy autumn rains to start drowning the land. Then the old lady filed a formal complaint about the smell of the garbage.

The grandpa agreed to take the fall for the garbage, so the gate could be destroyed.

My grandpa pleaded guilty and signed off a document that legally forced him to destroy the gate and remove the garbage from it. Now, the very same day my grandpa signed off on the documents, the biggest storms of the year started.

This caused a major delay in the process.

It rained for seven days before inspectors could come to remove the garbage and the gate. Now, my grandfather had previously cemented three of the four drains that were built in the wall. This, plus the mountain being steep, resulted in the wall acting like a dam for all the water that was coming in.

The rain really did a number on the land.

Almost the entire yard was filled with water, eventually even lifting everything up from the outdoor toilet my grandfather built. His neighbor tried everything he could to stop the inspectors from destroying that garbage-filled gate. He pleaded and pleaded, but he could do nothing.

Plus, the inspectors had already turned against the crazy neighbor, which didn’t win him any sympathy.

He did not own the wall, and he was the one making all the communal calls, and the inspectors grew to hate him. Furthermore, my grandfather had pleaded guilty, meaning that any form of complaint on the decision of the court from a third party was impossible and deemed invalid at this point.

The gate was removed and the crazy neighbor faced the consequences of his actions.

After the inspectors removed the gate, a small sea of garbage, construction materials, and water poured into the yard of the AH. He ended up watching the water destroy his entire yard, all while my grandpa and the nice old lady were drinking tea from her balcony. Today, while telling me the story, he said, “I felt like God unleashing the flood upon the sinful world back then.” This made me chuckle because I know he is an atheist like me. The aftermath was even better.

The headache continued for many months.

Needless to say, the guy needed to pay thousands to repair all the water damage and cleaning he had to do. All the while my grandfather’s and the old lady’s houses were completely untouched by any of it since they were on a lot higher ground. The best part is that since he admitted he was the one filling the gate with garbage to the inspectors, they made a note of that.

It turned into a major legal dispute.

Some time later, he received a written order from the court that he had to repay my grandpa for any property damage because of that. He ended up going to court, losing (after the old lady testified in my grandfather’s favor), and having to rebuild the gate that was destroyed along with all the court fees.

Then one day, they were rid of the crazy neighbor completely.

The guy moved out as soon as he could, and from what the new owner said, he sold it for less than half of what my grandfather offered him.

What a rollercoaster of a story!

