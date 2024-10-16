Daughter Gives Her Parents A Place To Stay For Cheap, But When She Raises Their Rent By $3, An Epic Fight Breaks Out That Threatens To Ruin Their Relationship

Mixing family and finances can often be a disaster, and in this tale of New York real estate, “disaster” is an understatement.

As one daughter navigates the rocky terrain of renting to her parents, a mere $3 rent increase becomes the tipping point that unravels their already fragile relationship.

My mom thinks a court will give her my house. I bought a small, starter home during the housing market crash (completely by myself). I lived there for the better part of a decade before buying a larger home with my now husband. My parents really wanted to live there because it was small and easy to maintain. They have foreclosure’d in the past, so no way would they be capable of someone giving them a mortgage. Also, my dad is retired and my mom doesn’t work.

They wanted to rent from me. For a “discounted” rent, they paid off the mortgage (let’s say 50k) with an over 6 figure inheritance my parents got. A lease was written explaining that it was a pre-payment of rent and their rent would be only the taxes and insurance and they would pay $350/month. Basically only going up when taxes/insurance going up.

We signed the lease (with all the other typical stuff in it) and had it notarized and that’s how it’s been for awhile now. So to be clear, I’m not making a dime on this house. I recently told them the rent would go up, by $3 (yes, THREE dollars) because of a slight increase in the insurance.

My mother Lost. Her. Mind. She claimed I’m a money hungry *****, she was going to rip out everything she did (garden and other cosmetic changes), that I owe her and I can’t evict her because it’s her house. She’s not responsible for the insurance (lease says otherwise), insurance hasn’t been raised in a decade (look at lumber prices), I’m trying to make her pay my personal home owners insurance. She thinks a court will show me that and GIVE her my house.

We have a notarized lease. They are listed as tenants. I am the only one on the deed. My father demanded the bills (zero guts this man has) to see if I’m ripping them off.

P.S. This house is a commutable distance from Manhattan, so a studio appt around here is like $1500. This is a house with a large yard for their dog. I can easily get $2k for this house, even before they moved in.

I sent them copies of the taxes and insurance, showing only their address. P.S. I’m charging them discounted taxes (you get a discount for paying in full 90 days early). I told them to add and divide by 12 and told my mother to talk to a lawyer so they can slap them straight. I guess my father agreed with me because now she’s divorcing my father.

