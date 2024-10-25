Dollar General Employee Called Out The Company For Advertising A Sale Price That Was The Same As The Original Price

False advertising is alive and well, friends…

And it seems like there’s no escape!

A woman named Ashtyn who works at Dollar General posted a video on TikTok and put the company on blast for what she thinks are unethical sales tactics.

Ashtyn realized that the sales price on an item on the shelf at Dollar General was actually the original price because the price had previously been raised by 25 cents.

So the sale was actually no sale at all…

Ashtyn said, “One thing about me, I hate corporate. Please look at this. Forever Pals bowl. Oh, it’s $5.75.

She added, “Oh hey, Ashtyn, go put out the sales price. Oh, so we’re going to put it on $6, and it’s on sale for $5.75.”

The caption to her video reads, “Corporations are playing in our faces.”

What’s really going on here…?

