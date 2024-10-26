‘Don’t drive like a nascar driver.’ – Mechanic Shared Signs That Might Mean Your Car’s Transmission Is Failing And How To Avoid It

A car’s transmission is crucial to its overall functioning and when there’s an issue, you’re in deep doo-doo.

So that’s why it’s important to pay attention to what this mechanic had to say…

He posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about signs they need to be aware of when it comes to their transmission possibly failing.

The man said drivers need to pay attention to how their car behaves when they drive up hills.

If you are driving up a hill at a steady pace but the RPM on your car continues to go up, that’s a sign there might be a problem with your transmission.

Number Two on the mechanic’s list relies on your ears.

If you hear any clunking sounds when your car manually changes gears, you might have a transmission issue.

The third thing to keep an eye out for is the color of the fluid coming out of your car.

The man said that people should change their transmission fluid as per their car’s specifications.

If they don’t, they could run into major problems with their transmission.

In the caption, the mechanic wrote, “Best ways to keep your transmission from going and stay healthy is 1 make sure you don’t drive like a nascar driver and 2 get the fluid changed every 60,000 miles.”

Check out his video.

This is good info to know!

