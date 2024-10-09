Entitled Neighbor Demands Family Heirlooms And A Copy of Grandma’s Will After Her Passing, So He Laughs In Their Face

Losing loved ones is hard enough already, but dealing with entitled people during that time makes it even worse.

So, what would you do if a neighbor, who most of the family didn’t even know, suddenly demanded a copy of your grandma’s will and insisted on taking family heirlooms?

Would you give in to get them off your back? Or would you find something less “special” to give them?

In today’s story, one person faces this exact scenario. Here’s how it played out.

Entitled Neighbor Wants Copy of Grandma’s Will When my grandmother was diagnosed with cancer, she opted for no treatment. She had watched her husband go through chemo, radiation, and surgery, and he was miserable the whole time. She didn’t want that for herself. Her family supported her. Over the next year, she gifted items to family and friends; told us to write our names on the things we want, take what we wanted, etc.

Before she passed away, it was clear where everything was supposed to go.

There were conditions: No, you can’t have that, it’s a family heirloom meant to go to Aunt and her kids; or to Dad and his kids. We all knew what those items were and who they were going to so that was easily settled after she died. The house was inherited by my father, who very suddenly and unexpectedly passed away two weeks later. I inherited the house at that point. The next-door neighbor (we’ll call him Todd) came over several times, upset that he and his kids (21F, 19M) weren’t invited to Grandma’s funeral (there wasn’t one; we were all too busy reeling from my father’s death).

Apparently, the neighbor felt left out.

He was also mad he wasn’t presented with a copy of the will (it only included family members). He KNEW Grandma loved his kids like her own (she didn’t; she complained about them coming over all the time, stealing her water to fill their pool, and she had to tell them to stop calling her Grandma). He wanted to know if I would allow his kids to go through the house to see if there was anything they’d like to take to remember her by. Okay, first, dude. My grandma died four weeks ago. And, dude, my dad died two weeks ago.

Being nice, they allowed him to go through what was left.

I thought he was awfully rude, but I offered to let them go through the boxes I had packed that I was planning to donate, and he was offended!! I mean, mortified!! He said his daughter and son had their hearts set on some items that were family heirlooms, and I literally laughed at him. I explained they were family heirlooms and would be staying with me, and two of the items had already gone home with my brother. He said “My kids were her family and she would have gifted those to them. They should have been included along with everyone else when everything was divided up.”

Thankfully, they didn’t have to deal with him too much longer.

Keep in mind that none of us knew this guy or his kids other than “the neighbors next door.” They were never at any family gatherings held at her house, and the only time I ever heard her talk about them was when she was complaining about them. Especially when she caught them using both her hoses to fill up their pool and then came over complaining because she had put locks on the outdoor faucets! Luckily, Todd’s house was in foreclosure, and he moved away about a year later.

Wow! That guy had some nerve!

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about him.

It also happens within families.

Yes! This person is spot on!

This would’ve been classic!

Similar experience for this person.

The vultures seem to come out of nowhere.

Good thing he was forced to move! Can’t imagine wanting another family’s heirlooms – that’s next-level entitlement.

