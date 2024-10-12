Expert Shares Five Car Models That Are Known To Have Bad Transmissions. – ‘I could do Nissan dirty and list five of their cars on this list.’

Nothing is worse than buying a vehicle and then having some type of major problem with it. One of the biggest issues you can have with a car is the transmission.

TikToker @bevurly is a mechanic and he put out a video calling out five cars that have a reputation for transmission problems.

He begins his video by saying, “Here are five cars known for MAJOR transmission failures. You don’t want to touch these cars with a ten-foot pole.”

This is good information, especially for used car buyers. His list starts with him saying, “Look, I could do Nissan dirty and list five of their cars on this list, but you know I’m feeling nice today. First up we got the Nissan Versa. With Nissan’s legendary CVT transmission. Absolute junk.”

Good to know that you should avoid cars with the CVT transmission.

His second car is another Nissan, this time the Altima. For his third he says, “Next up we got the Ford Focus. These came with their DCT transmission, which were horrible. You kind of just want to expect them to go out and prepare.”

Ouch, another type of transmission to avoid.

The fourth car is the Infinity QX 60. Then he closes out the list with, “Next up we got the Chevy Traverse. Specifically kind of like the 2013-2014. These have major major transmission problems. A whole bunch of owners reported it at like 100k miles.”

I am not a car guy so I’m always happy to get these types of tips when I’m shopping for something new.

To get all the details, you can watch the full video here.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to add.

This person thinks Nissan should get rid of their CVT transmission.

Here is someone who had good luck with the Nissan Altima.

This person wants to add the Honda Accord to the list.

Man, which cars are safe to buy these days?

