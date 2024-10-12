Friend Bailed On House Hunt And Now Wants To Be Co-Owner, But He’s Not Having It Because He Did All The Work

Buying a home is not only a huge commitment, it’s quite a process as well. You have to deal with things such as looking at homes, squaring away financials, negotiating prices, and handling closing costs.

AITA for putting my foot down and telling my friend he can’t be a part homeowner? I am currently in the process of buying my first house and am past the point of no return. The purpose is to move out for the first time with a long-time friend. I had discussed that one of us buy a home and we split the monthly cost as it was cheaper than the apartments we were looking at. We’d also be able to do whatever we want as there wouldn’t be any fees or restrictions (i.e., $75/month pet fees). Unfortunately, they dropped out of the home-buying process months ago. They left me to look for a house with no help or input from them, saying, “I’ll let you handle it,” so I did.

Months later, after multiple viewings, offers, and negotiations, here we are. I told them about the house and said we were moving forward on one a couple of weeks ago, telling them the price, and they said ok. I reminded him again and asked if he’d be ready to go, and now he has started to get it and said he’ll start. I found out they didn’t look at the listing and didn’t research the area. They didn’t even have a bed or plans to get a bed until that moment. So, the other day, we were talking. I had sent them the price showing the cost for everything by month, and they’re wondering now why they are being charged for things like the taxes on the house or insurance, even though they’re not co-owners.

I’ve tried to explain that it’s rent, and any other landlord would charge similarly to cover their mortgage if they didn’t pay cash, but they seem to be pulling back unless they’re co-owners. I feel bad about it since they’re a longtime friend, but I have to put my foot down on this. They gave up and handed everything to me. I’ve done all the work, looked at houses, gotten financials settled, negotiated prices, and sunk nearly $10k into the process, with closing costs and other expenses, just to have them whine about not getting a part of this investment. Where have you been bud? AITA?

