He Agreed To Pay His Children For Good Grades, But His Wife Decided To Pay Their Daughter More

Getting good grades in school is important.

In today’s story, one dad agrees to pay his children if they get good grades.

The problem is that his wife seems to disagree about what’s fair.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling my wife NOT to give our daughter more money for her grades? I (45M), have 2 kids, Oliver (16M) and Jane (18F). We’ve had a continuous rule in place since Jane was 15, that we’ll give money for GCSE and A-Level grades. £50 per GCSE A or above, and £200 per A Level A or above. We are lucky to be privileged in that we can afford this, although Oliver’s this year was a little insane. He ended up with 6 9s (high A*), 4 8s (also A*) and an additional A in an extra course. Jane got an A and an A*, which was a surprise to us.

All in all though, this was the best possible way for my kids to make my pockets hurt. I gave Oliver his 550 and Jane her 400. Fast Forward a few weeks, Oliver is upset.

I didn’t really expect him to be, given all the happy stuff that has been happening lately, and I guessed it might have been school starting. Turns out my wife told Jane she’d give her extra, as it wasn’t fair for Oliver to get more than her. I said that that would be unfair to Oliver, if Jane was getting money from both parents and he only got something from me.

Jane said I only care because she didn’t get as good grades as her brother. I tried to explain, but now 2 out of 3 of my family members are mad at me. AITA?

It sounds like OP and his wife set very clear rules, so it doesn’t make sense that his wife now feels the rules they set aren’t fair.

