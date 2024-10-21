Homeowner Has Strict House Rules Around Bed Time And Eating At Random Times, But His Brother-In-Law Won’t Follow Them. Now He’s Being Called A Control Freak By His Wife, And He Can’t Understand Why.

It can be hard to have someone staying in your home. You’re used to a certain way of doing things and your guest may shake things up a bit.

House rules can help, but how strict should they be?

See why the man in this story is having trouble getting his brother-in-law to follow them.

AITA for enforcing my house rules on my wife’s brother? My brother in law “Sean” moved in with me and his sister after my father in law passed away few months ago. He is the private type and keeps to himself. He’s been a bad influence on my children.

But rebels will be rebels.

I’ve talked to Sean about my house rules: be home at 8, stop eating at random times and stop using his electronics around others. But he keeps breaking them. Last night, he came home late at around 10pm, so I reminded him of the rules. He ranted about how he wasn’t a child, my child and called me unreasonable to treat him this way just because he lives under my roof. I told him it’s not hard to show respect, but my wife went off on me for giving Sean ultimatums and treating him like a child while he is grieving.

And he’s losing his power.

I explained to her that I’m just making sure the kids won’t be influenced by her brother’s reckless behavior.

She called me a control freak and told me to get off her brother’s back and leave him alone. I replied that she’s just saying this because he’s her brother, but she said I overstepped and should back off and stop trying to control her adult brother. I asked her if she was happy with him coming home late and she said she was sick of arguing then went upstairs. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

I wonder what his wife thinks.

What kind of 20 year old lives the way he describes?

I’m sure the answer is “Just because.”

He sounds like a nice young man. I like that he stood up for himself.

He’s controlling like a governess in an English period drama. Weird.

Bro… get some help.

