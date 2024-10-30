Her Aunt Got Onto Her For Not Spending Time With Her Cousin, But They Are Both Grown And She Figures They Should Sort It Out Themselves

It can be great to have cousins you feel close to, and who are included in some great childhood memories, too.

As with all family, though, those relationships can sometimes get tricky.

This young woman’s aunt had some issues with the way she interacted with her cousin, but since they’re both old enough to communicate on their own, she felt her aunt was out of line.

Find out what happened!

AITA My aunt messaged me and said I need to be nicer to my adult cousin I (15)F and my cousin (21)M (well call him Dave) joke around and give each other a hard time a lot, that’s just how we are with each other. We tell each other to shut up and tease each other and playfully make fun of each other. That’s how me and my other cousins are with each other.

One day she didn’t interact much with him…

Me and our other cousin (16)F spent the night at our Aunt (39)F (we can call her Clair) and Dave’s house last night. Dave and I didn’t interact much while me and our other cousin were over. Dave mostly just played his video game while me, Clair and our other cousin watched Netflix. Clair brought me and my cousin home a couple hours ago and when I got out of the shower and a message from her.

The aunt had a lot to say…

“Hey love. Wanted to talk to you about something but didn’t want to say it in front of everyone. I also know it’s not intentional and don’t want to upset you or give you panic attacks or anything and still want us to all have fun tonight, so I wasn’t sure if I should. But want us all to be good and close and have open communication. But can you please try to be a little nicer to Dave? Like I said, I know it’s not intentional, but lately it seems like the main communication with you two is you saying stuff to him or telling him to shut up a lot and I can tell it’s hurting his feelings.

It went on and on…

I know he can be overwhelming and annoying, which I talked to him about and I can tell he’s been working on being better about it. Also if he is doing something that’s bothering you, just tell him please and he said he’ll listen and stop. But lately he’s usually not doing anything or just being a little silly which is his personality. He said he’s been trying to be better about it and tries to be friends with you all. So just something I thought we could all work on and everyone be friends and get along. We love you lots! Please don’t be upset, just wanted to communicate and everyone be good and on the same page. Between us he said it hurts his feelings and he feels like you don’t like him anymore.”

She had some backstory…

In the past Dave has gone too far when messing around and I’ve told him to stop and he wouldn’t and then gotten upset and ignored me and our other cousin while refusing to talk it out. Clair also constantly handles things like this for him instead of making him handle things like people hurting his feelings. Like I said I barely interacted with Dave yesterday and today because we were all watching Netflix and he was playing a video game.

She had her reasons!

When I did Interact with him, I had asked him if I could come do something with him soon. Then later that night I made a joke with him and then he asked if I wanted to come see one of his new animals. I went to his room with him and when we came back he told Clair I had done something really bad that I hadn’t done. I got upset and told him to shut up because I hadn’t actually done that and Clair told me it’s fine because she knows he’s just joking. AITA?

This young lady sounds surprised by her aunt’s take on things.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user knows where compatibility lies.

Exactly! This user thinks Dave is absurd.

This person thinks the aunt is the problem here!

This user has an interesting suggestion…

That’s right! This person thinks Dave is being problematic.

Wouldn’t it be fun if this girl embarrassed Dave with the message?

Maybe he would learn to grow up!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.