Her Boyfriend Had Dental Work Done, But She Stopped At McDonald’s Anyway To Eat Without Him

It is no fun when you have to have dental work done and then you can’t eat for several hours until the numbness wears off.

What would you do if you went to the dentist with your significant other and only one of you was unable to eat afterward?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, and her boyfriend was mad that she didn’t wait for him to be able to eat.

Read the details and take a side!

AITA for eating when my boyfriend can’t Me & my boyfriend both went to the dentist today I had to get cavities filled and my teeth cleaned, him on the other hand. lol.

Ouch.

He had to get wisdom teeth pulled had to get stitches in his mouth he just had a lot going on. Long story short I had to wait an hour before I could eat anything, but by the time he was done with his visit I could eat. He obviously can not having stitches and stuff done.

Why didn’t they eat before the dentist?

We hadn’t eaten anything since lunch the day before so I was starving. I could literally hear my tummy growling. After we left the dentist I headed to McDonald’s cause ya know that’s the meal choice after any doctor’s visit for most lol.

Sounds immature.

While we were in line he just gave me dirty looks the whole time I offered to get him a smoothie or even take him to Panera for soup but he said no and just keep giving me dirty looks. He got so mad to the point he wanted me to eat my food outside of the car. Should I have waited until he could eat? AITA?

No reason both of you have to suffer.

It seems like that’s what he wanted, though.

Let’s look at the comments to see what other people think.

This person makes a good point.

Yes, they both sound kind of childish.

He is acting childish.

What did he expect her to do?

He should have eaten before going to the dentist.

Seems like a no-brainer.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.