Her Ex Tries To Spread False Accusations, But She Stands Her Ground And Exposes The Truth

AITA for setting my coworker straight when it came to my ex’s lies? So 8 years ago, I dated this guy and it was a very toxic and abusive relationship. He abused me and then cheated on me.

After he cheated, I decided I was done with him and left, packing my bags and moving back in with my parents.

6 months later, I was dating my now fiancee and we were surprised with me getting pregnant and a year after I left my ex, almost to the day, we welcomed my daughter.

He tried taking claim over her (my ex) and I set him straight that in no possible way was she his.

Fast forward today, I go into work and one of my part time coworkers mentions that at his other job my ex works for him and mentions that I was his ex. I was like ok, whatever at first because its been almost 9 years – I don’t care about him anymore. Well then my coworker proceeds to say he wanted to talk to me and I start to get confused.

My ex has been telling people that I was extremely abusive and I’m keeping his child away from him. Also that I threatened to hurt him and the child if he tried going to court for custody.

I told my coworker the whole story including my ex’s abuse towards me and the things he’s done.

Well after work today, I got a message from my ex stating that I got him in trouble at work and that he hates me and that he will sue me for slander if he gets fired.

AITA for telling my coworker what happened? Should I have just said it wasn’t true and kept quiet?

