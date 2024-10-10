Her Forgetful Partner Often Leaves The Fridge Door Open, So She Set Up An Alarm That Would Get Loud The Next Time

It is normal to forget to close the fridge door once or twice.

But constantly neglecting to keep it closed is something questionable.

That’s why this woman set up an alarm on their fridge that would set off the next time her forgetful partner leaves it open again.

Read the full story below.

The fridge alarm A few weeks ago, I learned about a family leaving the baby gates open, so they installed alarms on them. Now, I have a problem in my house where my other half leaves the fridge door open constantly.

This woman realized she could put an alarm on their fridge.

I’m forever bringing it up to him, and our fridge doesn’t have a beep if it’s left open. I’ve now got fed up, and after seeing that post, I realised I could buy an alarm.

She set it up when he was out.

I’ve just set it up while he is out. My new game is how long until he sets it off, and how many times in a day. The alarm on it is sooooo loud!

Let’s see how others reacted.

This user says they have one of those and it’s so loud!

This similar story is so hilarious!

People are getting curious about that alarm.

This one says there’s a way to make the doors close by themselves.

Finally, this one offers more revenge ideas.

How about getting a new partner instead of an alarm?

It’s a permanent solution.

