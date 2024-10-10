Her Friend Brought Her Son To This Girl’s Wedding When She Clearly Stated It Was Child-Free, So She Ended Up Denying Them Both Entry

Weddings are stressful.

They can get worse when people don’t comply to the rules you make!

This bride’s friend insisted on bringing her son to the wedding even after the bride told her it is an adult only wedding.

Find out what happened next!

AITA For not letting my friend’s son into my wedding? I (22 female) am marrying my college classmate (24 male) who I have been dating for 3 years. We met when we were both a part of our college’s newsletter and because of those circumstances, we invited all of our friends from the newsletter, as well as some new members who we don’t know very well.

She has certain conditions and is really sad about it.

I always wanted kids, but I am unable to have them due to medical reasons, since that is very hard on me, me and my fiancé decided to have a child-free wedding, just so we aren’t reminded of my medical problem, and instead are as happy as we could ever be. My fiancé has two little sisters (14 f, 12 f) and they are really close to us, so of course they were an exception to the no kids rule.

This friend wanted to include his son to the wedding.

One of our friends from the newsletter (24 f) was a teen mom, and has a 7 year old son, we gave her a plus one invite, and she called to tell us she was bringing her son. We told her she couldn’t bring him, because like the invite said, we were having an adult only wedding, but she mentioned she saw on facebook that my fiancé’s sisters were coming and that it would be unfair to not allow her son to come as well.

The fiancé supported the friend in her demand.

My fiancé quickly stated she wasn’t wrong and that we should let her bring her son to the wedding, but I refused. She then threatened not to come at all and my fiancé had enough of it telling her not to bring her son before hanging up.

The friend did something unimaginable!

The day of the wedding came and we were very excited. As I was preparing, my mom came to my room to tell me my friend brought her son. I told her to not allow either of them in and my mom did just that.

They got mad for being kicked out!

I woke up the next day to texts from her mentioning how cruel it was of us towards her son, and my husband agreed with her calling me a bad person. So, AITA?

Who would show up invited to a wedding? Especially after being told no?!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community has to say about this one.

That’s true! This user knows that this woman was being unreasonable with her actions.

This user knows that the woman needs to understand she is not the bride!

This person knows that the friend is the one at fault in this situation.

This user doesn’t understand why the husband turned against her.

Exactly! This user knows that this bride made it clear that she wanted no kids around.

How hard can it be to comply to simple rules?

Some people are absurd!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.