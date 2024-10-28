Bride Didn’t Want Wedding Photos, But Her Mother-In-Law Went Ahead With A Shoot Anyway. So She Told The Groom That They Ruined Her Wedding Day.

Weddings are tricky in the best of times.

AITA for telling my husband he and his mother ruined out wedding day for me? I (35F) got married to my husband (M41) recently. Neither of us like the spotlight so agreed on a small event. The only thing I was firm about was I didn’t want photos.

My self esteem is in the toilet. In the last 18 months I have put on weight. I am not looking to make excuses but there are some reasons why. In the last 18 months I have lost both parents and my grandmother. I have lost 2 jobs and had a miscarriage. Depression has hit me hard at times and I have been comfort eating. I was put on a new medication and weight gain is a side effect.

About a year ago I broke my left ankle badly. I have had 3 surgeries to date (the last one was 10 days before the wedding). I can’t walk without pain I really didn’t want photos that would remind me of the fact I am now fat. Few weeks before the wedding my mother in law is talking about going to a local beauty spot for photos. I say no thank you and that yes I am being serious. My husband hears this and later that night I say again I really don’t want photos and he says that is fine with him.

Week before the wedding I am having the same conversation with MIL and my husband. Day of the wedding my FIL and MIL pick us up. I am no longer able to drive as I can’t move my ankle. We get the whole legal shindig done and as we are going back to the car MIL again says let’s go to the beauty spot for photos. I again so no but she tells FIL to drive there and my husband just sits there. I know I gave him “the look” but total silence.

Long story short the photos are taken and we head back. In the car driving home my MIL starts showing me the photos and I hate myself in them. I look like a pile of fat. I look ridiculous in a dress with a medical boot and I can’t stop the tears rolling down my cheeks. This upsets my mother in law and there is an atmosphere the whole rest of the day. I really tried to move on, but I had to get out of that stupid dress and all I really just wanted to hide away. Privately I told my husband him and his mother ruined our wedding day for me because all I can think of is those pictures.

He said he didn’t realize I was so serious about no photos, that it’s only for his mum to keep and that he thinks I look beautiful. I told him that not 30 mins into our marriage he totally let me down and I don’t know if I am beyond hurt or furious. He said I was being ridiculous and that I let him down by making such a fuss over a “normal part of weddings.” He also said I had hurt his mother (she has some mental health issues and has been obsessing over me crying on my wedding day) and that I need to reassure her she hasn’t done anything wrong.

I told him no and there will be serious problems if he tries telling her otherwise because as far as I am concerned they both totally ignored my one request and that was unacceptable. He thinks I am being a totally unreasonable AH. So am I being an AH reddit?

