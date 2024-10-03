Her Mother-In-Law Was Horrible To Her Husband When He Was A Kid, So She Polished Up Her New Diamond Jewelry So She Could Flaunt It In Front Of Her

Being demure is all the rage right now, but at this particular Christmas, OP was anything but.

See why she filled her mother-in-law’s eyes with rage in the spirit of the season.

Showing off nice jewelry to Mil For years I tried to find some good in my husband’s mom, until I finally accepted she is just a rotten person to her core. She often acts like a jealous ex girlfriend with me and has been a very abusive mom to my husband in his childhood and adult life.

Her diva engine kicked into high gear at Christmas.

She demanded my husband send her 200 dollars for a Christmas gift. He refused this time for the first time and told her he didn’t have the money and couldn’t. This was true as he had recently got me a wedding ring upgrade and a diamond bracelet for Christmas that year. I soaked them and cleaned them extremely well right before she was set to arrive for Christmas Eve, so they would sparkle enough to blind her. When she arrived, as I suspected, she noticed as I dangled that hand around her face frequently.

What happened next probably soured her mother-in-law’s eggnog.

She asked about both items. I gushed, saying: “Husband got them for me! Aren’t they beautiful?! He couldn’t wait to give me the bracelet for Christmas. It’s okay though I still have tons of gifts from him under the tree to open Christmas. You raised an amazing son, he spoils me so much!” I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that much anger in her eyes.

She’ll probably never get over it!

Let’s hope so! I’m sure she’ll continue her antics.

Revenge sparkles are the best.

I’d say it wasn’t in the budget. Either way, it’s satisfying.

Great metaphor! Take that, cat!

I guess she isn’t bringing a pie next year.

