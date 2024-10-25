Her Powerful Dad Found Out She Was A Victim Of Gender Discrimination At Work, So He Set Out To Ruin Her Company

Being a woman in what is considered a man’s world has never been easy.

But the woman in this story had some advantages against a misogynist she worked with – namely a powerful dad who had her back.

Keep reading to see how her boss got what was coming to him.

Discrimination gets you nowhere, except bankruptcy I moved across the country and I begin working after being offered a job in the state I want to live in. Within a month the owner of the company, Viet, shows up at the office looking for my boss, who wasn’t there.

It’s aggressive from the start.

He berates me about needing to take inventory, needing to maintain the warehouse and insinuating I’d never done this before. Treating me like an idiot.

When Brandon, my boss, showed up, Viet changed his tune completely. At that point he didn’t even speak to me at all. Didn’t even make eye contact. I thought the interaction was weird and it’s been a long time since I was questioned on whether I could run a warehouse. Over the next month Viet would periodically call and yell at me about something here and there, but overall things were smooth and things were going alright. But then they turned bad again. Brandon shows up at the office and told me that he was planning on leaving in a few months and to give me the warehouse because he couldn’t do it due to mental health stuff. In this conversation I told Brandon how Viet talks to me and I was beginning to hate it because I was tired of being treated disrespectfully.

Then things start to change.

Later Viet calls and yells at me, saying I’d been terminated a week and a half ago and Brandon should have told me this. So I packed up my stuff and left the office. The next day Brandon asked me to come to the office. There he explained Viet was in the wrong on this and I could easily sue Viet if I didn’t get my paycheck by the end of the day and to feel free to do so. Viet told Brandon that he didn’t want “that woman” (me) to be a problem and to pay me whatever I want in cash, no paperwork. Hush money.

He admitted he didn’t want me there and didn’t trust me to take over the company because I was a woman. That’s why he never treated me with respect. That’s why he questioned my abilities to handle this warehouse. After hearing this, Brandon was livid, and has since left the company or is working on his severance.

And this is where it gets satisfying.

A few weeks after this all happened I called my dad and told him what happened. My dad is one of those key players in the industry. He was furious and said that he was going to drive that company so far into the ground that they can’t get out of it. It’s been three months now and the company is very close to filing bankruptcy and/or shutting down. They’re no longer able to support the products as well as when I was running the warehouse. Plus my father has offered all of Viet’s customers a free replacement unit from the company and he will support the parts and take care of them. So now my father’s company not only has a larger customer market, but he’s completely driven out all of Viet’s products and destroyed their customer base. This doesn’t include my father’s company previously being a large vendor for Viet’s company. Not now.

