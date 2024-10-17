‘He’s going to have to buy the car now.’ – Car Buyer Shows Some Of The High-Pressure Sales Tactics Used By Car Dealerships

Have you ever gone to a new car dealership with a trade-in as a down payment? A common ‘trick’ dealerships will often engage in is to take your car to inspect it, then give you a lowball offer for the trade-in. If you say no, they hold onto your keys while they try to pressure you into making the deal.

TikToker @daltmiller illustrates how this can happen by acting like a high-pressure car salesmen who makes every excuse to avoid giving the customer’s keys back. It is a funny skit based on real events.

He starts out the video with the customer (behind the camera) saying, “Is that the best you can do for my trade-in?”

The salesman then says, “Yeah, that’s the best number we’re going to be able to do.” To which the customer responds, “Oh, go get me my keys, I don’t want it. I just want my keys.”

Once the customer in this skit says he just wants his keys so he can leave, the salesmen does everything he can to avoid giving the keys back.



After he steps out of the office and returns he says, “It was on a lift, so…” Then he leaves and comes back again and says, “My manager. He took it to go get lunch.”

This back and forth continues for quite a while, with the excuses from the salesmen getting weirder and weirder.

Finally, the scene cuts to the salesman outside of the building saying, “He’s going to have to buy the car now.” And he throws the keys on top of the roof.

It is a pretty crazy skit that illustrates the lengths to which some salesmen will go to make their next sale.

Check out the full skit below, it is worth a watch.

While this may seem like a weird thing that could never happen, many people in the comments have experienced it.

Check some of them out below.

This person says he had it happen twice and he had to call the cops.

This person recommends never giving your main set of keys.

This person had to lie to the salesmen to get the keys back.

It’s crazy what some salesmen will do.

