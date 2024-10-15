His Former Company Did Not Pay Employee’s Relocation Cost of $20K, So He Executed A Genius Revenge That Cost The Company $2.7M

Relocating to another state for work can be really costly.

This man says his dad was asked to move to Houston from Chicago, and his employer promised to shoulder the cost after 1 year of employment.

It didn’t happen, as he was let go.

So, his dad devised genius revenge that cost his former employer millions of dollars.

Read on for the full details!

Company screwed my dad out of $20,000; he got back millions later My dad was in construction in the 80’s in Chicago. When the economy went bust, he was hired by a company in Houston that told him they’d pay his moving expenses after one year of employment. He was brought in to be a general manager, and the company he went to was having problems he was hired to solve.

This man’s dad didn’t get his relocation allowance.

My dad was very efficient, and got things fixed quickly. Soon, everything was a fine-tuned machine when his one-year anniversary came up. The day before the anniversary, he was let go by the company, and his job went to the owner’s son. They told my dad they didn’t have to pay him since the year wasn’t up.

Soon, he got a new job in Houston

My dad was pretty annoyed about it, and by this time, the economy in Houston wasn’t so great, so it took awhile for him to find a job. When he did, it was for a company that did sub-contractor work from time to time for the company he was let go from. As my dad was hired as an estimator at the new company, he had to bid jobs for his former company.

He gradually inflated the estimates for his former company

As revenge, he started adding money to each estimate. At first, it was just a little, but over the course of the next 17 years, he would add tens of thousands to each job. Even though the money wasn’t directly going into his pockets, he did earn much larger bonuses. And his employer realized much larger profit margins on the work from the other company.

His new company earned an extra $2.7M!

As my dad was retiring, he did a review of all the estimates he ever made for that company, and found he’d gotten $2.7 million from them over 17 years. Now, my dad didn’t get that money (his employer did), but that was $2.7 million that would have stayed with his former employer. So, that $20k they screwed my dad out of cost them $2.7 million over 17 years.

He felt he made a brilliant revenge.

He called it the greatest caper of his life. He passed away 4 months after retiring, sadly. He giggled about it often though, and he felt vindicated.

The best con is the long con.

And this was a good one.

