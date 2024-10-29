His Mother Moves In To Escape Financial Trouble, But Her Unwanted Renovation Leads To A Legal Showdown With His Wife

When you invite someone to live with you, you’d never expect them to take it upon themselves to renovate your home without your knowledge.

So, what would you do if you returned from a trip to find your living room completely redone without permission?

Would you simply live with it?

Or would you bring legal charges against those who did it?

In today’s story, one couple finds themselves in this very situation, and the wife takes the legal route.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my mom it’s time to lawyer up? My mom moved in with me after she sold her home to avoid medical bankruptcy. Things have been rocky because my mom was always my house, my rules type of person. I have an older brother, Scott, who helped my mom with home repairs, but Scott and my wife do not get along, so he doesn’t come over much. My wife and I went away for a weekend getaway, and Scott and my mom repainted our living room white. It was navy with built-in bookcases and a pantry.

The wife is not playing around.

The job was done so terribly, and the original paint job with the bookcase cost us thousands to remodel. My wife started crying, and my mom and brother said they wanted to brighten the place up for my mom. I didn’t know this at the time, but my wife called my SIL (my wife’s brother’s wife, who is a lawyer) and the contractor who originally did the work on our living room remodel. My wife is getting ready to press suit against my mother and Scott and has already handed my mom a legal eviction notice.

His mother tried pleading with him to make the wife stop.

It’s deserved, and I back it 100% because this paint job was done so badly and without the homeowner’s permission. My mom is saying with an eviction for property damage, she will not be able to find a place, and my wife needs to stop. My wife has installed cameras in the home and is getting the court orders in place for my mom and brother.

Here’s where things stand now.

My wife’s family is paying for this, and at this point, I’m afraid to say anything because I feel like if I protest too much, the big divorce will come. With my wife’s SIL as a lawyer, I don’t want to mess with the situation because it’s a mess. My brother told me my mom has rights, so I said I guess it’s time for mom to lawyer up on her dime because I’m not touching this. It’s my wife’s lawyers pushing things through. (I did sign off on the lawsuit and possible criminal charges coming.) My mom said she would contest the eviction and that I needed to man up and make my wife do the right thing and drop the eviction and lawsuit. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but they should’ve asked permission first.

Let’s see what advice Reddit readers have to offer.

This person is absolutely correct.

It does seem like he’s just trying to stay out of it.

This person has no empathy for anyone but the wife.

According to this comment, he should’ve asked his mom to move out straight away.

When you’re living under someone else’s roof, your opinion doesn’t matter when it comes to renovations.

And the husband really needs to put his family in their place.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.