His Sister Wanted To Bring Her Dog To His Wedding, But This Groom Told Her The Venue Policy Was “No-Pets” And He’s Not Backing Down

AITA for refusing to let my sister-in-law bring her dog to my wedding? So, I (35M) am getting married in two months. My fiancée, Sarah, and I have been planning this wedding for over a year, and we’re both excited. It’s going to be a relatively small event with close family and friends, very intimate. We’re having it at this beautiful outdoor venue with a lovely garden, something we’ve dreamed of for a long time.

Here’s the issue: my sister-in-law, Emily, has this dog. And by “this dog,” I mean a tiny, yappy Pomeranian that she takes everywhere. I’m talking everywhere—family dinners, grocery shopping, you name it.

Emily’s super attached to her dog, and she assumes that wherever she goes, the dog goes too. It’s basically like her emotional support animal, though not officially. A couple of weeks ago, she casually mentioned that she couldn’t wait for the wedding and joked about what the dog would wear. I laughed, thinking she was kidding.

Then it hit me: she wasn’t. She fully intends to bring her dog to our wedding. I told her flat-out, “Sorry, no dogs at the wedding.” Emily got really upset and told me that her dog is like family. She claimed it would be cruel to leave him behind for an entire day, and that she couldn’t enjoy the wedding if she was worrying about him the whole time. She even said, “Well, you know dogs can sense love, right? What’s more loving than a wedding?”

Sarah and I talked about it, and we both agree that a wedding is not the place for a dog, especially one that barks at random and can be a bit of a handful. Not to mention, my aunt is allergic to dogs, and the venue has a strict no-pets policy. I explained all of this to Emily, but she insists that I’m being unreasonable and that everyone knows how much her dog means to her.

Now, my future mother-in-law is involved, and she’s siding with Emily, saying that “family is family,” and I should just let her bring the dog to keep the peace. But Sarah’s standing by me, and we don’t want to compromise the atmosphere of our wedding for one guest’s dog. AITA for sticking to my no-dog rule and refusing to let Emily bring her pet to our wedding?

