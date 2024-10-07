His Son Accidentally Damaged His Car And Doesn’t Want To Pay To Fix It, But His Wife Doesn’t Think Their Kid Should Pay Either

It’s pretty easy to damage a car and it’s often a minor mistake.

But fixing the problem is pricey and if the car is your dad’s it can through other complications into the mix.

Here’s how this dad is dealing with his son over his scratched car.

AITA: Son damaged my car, doesn’t want to fix it, wife agrees with son My son scratched the bumper of the car pulling into the garage. To try to fix it, he scrubbed the front quarter panel, drivers side doors (front and back) and the rear quarter panel with an abrasive toothpaste.

It wasn’t pretty.

After it dried he noticed the swirls, and the fact that he’d sanded the clear coat off. I told him that likely the only way to fix it is to repaint it. Quotes range from 1200 to 2k and he doesn’t want to pay for it. He and my wife say I barely use the car, anyway.

And neither was their relationship after that.

My therapist advised me to rescind any driving privileges until it’s fixed. I spoke to my sister (the brother in law of mine that my son consulted), and she believes that he better pony up, and it’s an expensive mistake, but it’s on him. AITA for wanting him to pay for it?

Here is what people are saying.

She’s undermining her husband. That’s terrible for a marriage.

It’s a good lesson to check reliable sources for tips instead of believing old wives’ tales.

Easy fix! See how she likes it.

Right. Is she going to be one of those moms who calls professors to rant about their kids grades?

It’s so important for healthy development.

You can pay for this, kid.

