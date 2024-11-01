Homeowner’s Uninvited Family Crashes Their Holiday Party, But The Rest Of His Relatives Come To His Rescue And Force Them To Leave

Entitled people are everywhere.

Sometimes, they’re even your family.

Jealous family showed up at this holiday party uninvited and insulted their hosts over past slights.

The rest of his friends and relatives had his back, though, and after much drama, got them to leave.

Check it out.

My parents, brother and SIL showed up to Christmas at my house when they knew they were unwelcome I was trying to keep things to two posts. But, I realized while compiling everything that part 2 was just too long. So, I’ve divided it into a part 3. For those who commented in mass to get cameras. I will, when I can afford it. I’m still in financial recovery from buying a house last year. And as far as I know, good cameras need a decent computer to record to. And I don’t have anything more than a three-year-old laptop that runs Windows 10. Yes, I am aware of doorbell cams. That will be the first kind I get.

Wow, so this person has already had some major drama!

For those who kept saying that I should have just gotten my brother and SIL arrested, the only reason I didn’t was because they are parents. Their kids need them. And if Dan was arrested, he’d likely lose his job. And without that, his family has no money. And SIL has an only months-old baby right now. Neither of them need to end up in jail.

But you don’t need jail for revenge.

Well, that’s…diplomatic of you…

Police can help, yes. But, I got payback without filing a police report. Would I be this merciful again? More than likely not. And they know it. I decided to wait on making an account and posting until after the new year, just in case more stuff happened. And it did. As previous readers know, my SIL was making passive-aggressive posts on social media that were obviously directed at me, especially after SIL had her fourth baby in November. She was posting the same repetitive nonsense over and over again.

Hmm, I wonder what the posts were about…

She just found semi-clever ways of rewording it. But she pretty much kept regurgitating that she was tired of living with my parents, that there isn’t enough space, she needs her own house, blah, blah, blah. I know I sound dismissive. But, live through what I have with these people, and you’d be ready to sarcastically play tiny violins in front of them, too. They’re just that bad! And since I waited until January to make an account, more happened, just like I thought.

Ah, yes, the type of family members that just don’t quit.

I stated before that I’d invited half the family for a Christmas Eve party at my house. And everyone I invited all came, even though it was a fairly long drive of around 3-to-4 hours for them. But they wanted to come and show me their support. I was praised by them a lot for how hard I’d worked to get a house on my own, and that they were sorry for everything I’d went through. I was asked why I didn’t just take my camper and drive the three hours back to them instead of living pretty much homeless for so long.

I wonder what the homeowner’s reason was for this.

And I had to sheepishly admit that I was very attached to living around here, and I had my best employment opportunities in this area. My hometown doesn’t have a lot of great job opportunities in my field, if any at all. And I wanted to make my own way as much as I could. [This was] an answer they, overall, accepted. We moved on to having a rather nice party, the best I’d been [to] in years. Some relatives even brought CDs of great Christmas albums. And I have to say, the one my uncle brought of Ray Charles was my favorite. He sings Christmas songs like no one else I’ve heard.

Oh, this is so sweet! Maybe this is the peace this person finally needed.

It was a grand and happy time. I felt like, for once, I could just forget my past issues and enjoy the moment. But I wouldn’t be writing this if it had stayed that way. About two hours into the party, you-know-who showed up.

Oh, no…

My parents, brother, and SIL popped in trying to look all smiles. They didn’t even knock, just walked right in my front door like they were meant to be there. I shut off the music and told them to leave immediately. They begged to stay and said they brought gifts. One of my uncles stood up and yelled at them before I got another chance to speak. And he said they don’t deserve to be in my home, or my life after what they tried to pull months earlier. And he was backed up by several other relatives.

Whoa, this went from 0-60 real fast.

Mind you, this guy is my mother’s brother. And he used to love her to pieces until he found out about what went on between me and my parents. My grandparents (Mother’s parents) as old as they are, hurriedly got in between us and said to my parents that if they want to make amends with me, it’s far too soon. And they’ve never been more disappointed in them than they were this past year. They’d hidden their favoritism for my brother from prying eyes for a long time. But, no one was fooled anymore, and they needed to make a serious effort to try and actually treat me like a son if they ever wanted to be in my life again.

Wow, it sounds like this family has a storied past.

Then, they turned to Dan and SIL, and said they’ve seen the repetitive nonsense SIL keeps posting about. They’re tired of it, and to just let it go already. My house will not become their new home.

They just think they deserve his home??

SIL went back to her old standard of crying, and had a pity party about how she should be the one living here, and not me. She plopped down in a chair to have a tantrum and say it wasn’t fair I got this house to myself when I have no family of my own, and she has four kids that need more space. And she just wanted a better place to live in and feel like a real mom. It was petty of me, but I loudly pointed out that she sucks as a mother because she lets my mother do most of the parenting while she sits on her butt all day drinking, playing on her phone, or going out and spending all of Dan’s money. And she has the nerve to complain about it. I even joked that I’m surprised her baby doesn’t get drunk from her breast milk since she drinks so much booze, which I admit, went a bit too far as I got some stares.

Oof, yeah, maybe a tad too far…

And SIL demanded to know if I was calling her a bad mom. I said the evidence speaks for itself. And if she wanted to be able to afford to move out of my parents’ house someday, then she needs to put her college degree to some use, get a job, and learn to save money. My mother already does most of the childcare for my brother’s kids anyway. So, she’d have plenty of time after her baby gets a little older. My brother’s eldest kid, whose 7 years old, ran up to start kicking and screaming at me for yelling at his mom.

Ah, so we’ve decided to bring the children into it. Great.

And he kept at me about how his mom said that I was the bad guy who made her cry and didn’t let them live here. That’s when my brother grabbed his son to pull him away. But all the other relatives jumped back in, and this sort of turned into a family intervention against my SIL and brother. She was crying, her new baby was crying, her kids were crying, even Dan was very nearly in tears from the verbal lashing. He ended up just sitting on the ottoman I keep shoes in, by the front door, and looking like a complete wreck. He couldn’t look anyone in the eye; he couldn’t even say two words to me, not with a whole house filled with angry people ready to judge him if he tried to let out his inner golden child again. If they weren’t there to get in his way, I’d bet this would have ended up a repeat of when he tried to order me around to try and take my house months earlier.

I cannot believe taking his house was actually a part of their plan.

By this point though, he’d been so thoroughly humiliated that his and my parents’ reputation in the family was completely destroyed because the masks were all now off now. Soon after, my parents, brother, and SIL all left in defeat. The party resumed, and we all avoided speaking of what just happened for the rest of the evening. Since most of the adults had been drinking, everyone stayed the night in my house. I even let some of them sleep in the camper, so there’d be enough space. I admit, it also makes a good guest house.

This is an amazing setup for hosting parties!

My relatives all wanted a tour of it earlier as well. And they said they couldn’t believe I’d been living in it for around two years. I got a lot of questions about it, like what summer and winter was like, and so one. I was up earlier than everyone else Christmas morning and had a fresh pot of coffee and some Ibuprofen for those spiked eggnog hangovers a few of them had. I was complimented on being a way nicer host than my parents ever were, and we all agreed to do this again next Christmas.

Aw! The rest of his family sounds great!

After Christmas, SIL did finally stop making posts that were obvious digs at me and deleted all of the old ones as well. But shortly after the new year, she more recently made a new post complaining about how she’d tried to convince my parents to get a camper like I did, so it could be set it up in the backyard, so Dan and his family could use the whole house as their family home. Well, a taste of one’s own medicine is never fun. Because, my parents turned that idea down, vehemently, I hear. No one is gonna push them out of their own home, let alone their master bedroom. The post was only up for a couple of days before SIL removed it. And she has hardly posted anything since then. She loves to complain. But if a tree falls and no one is around to hear it, can it still complain? SIL, I guess, has realized there’s no point in doing it when no one hears her anymore. And Dan can’t afford to move his family out on his salary alone anytime soon. If they end up expecting another child in the next few years, I won’t be surprised.

Eek, how is it that the people who shouldn’t procreate seem to always do…

Things mellowed down for me since then. And I’ve even invited friends over for a poker night. I suck at poker because I can never remember a thing about it. But, so what. We get to drink beer and eat junk food while being merry idiots. We all loaded up on Whoppers from Burger King and just had at it the best way four grown men can when they just want to have a good unadulterated time and get drunk. I think, maybe around summer, I’ll look into possibly dating someone. I’m not exactly getting younger here. Fingers crossed that goes well. My camper just sits idle in my yard now. And I admit, there were some days I went out there just to spend time in it. I did live in it for two years. It’s like my second home.

Aw, yeah, the camper seemed to be a part of a formative time in this man’s life.

And, maybe one day, I’ll actually get to use it for camping, like it was meant to be. I’ve never been camping. My parents considered it a waste of time. So, it’d be a completely new experience for me. This pretty much marks the end of what happened. My parents, brother and SIL have all been staying very clear of me. In fact, they seem to have gone back to acting like I don’t exist, like they did before I bought a house. Not like that bothers me at all. It’s better that way. But they’ll inevitably come back in some way. I know they will.

When you know, you know…

I just wonder what kind of stupid thing they’ll do next. If anything notable like all this ever happens again, I’ll make another post if this account is still active.

Wow, it seems he has gone through a lot.

What does Reddit think about all this drama?

Readers were overwhelmingly supportive.

But, some felt the cameras needed to be bought immediately.

People also noted that the rest of this man’s family sounded great.

Moral of the story?

If you’re on bad terms with your family member, don’t crash their Christmas party.

Seems like common sense, really.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.