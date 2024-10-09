Hulu Customer Shares How to Get A Lower Subscription Rate Of $2.99

This is the kind of TikTok video that I like!

Because it can save me some dough!

A woman posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about how they can pay less for their Hulu subscriptions.

She found out Hulu raised prices on customers and she heard from another TikTokker that they were able to get a good deal on their subscription.

She said, “Let me tell you something, baby. I hope you have the best year of your life because this just saved me. I just went to do exactly what you said, and it worked, y’all.”

She showed viewers a screenshot referring to a $2.99 per month Hulu deal and said, “It’s only for six months, but six months is better than nothing.”

Indeed!

Check out her video.

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Give it a shot! You never know!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!