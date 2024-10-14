Husband Had An Important Interview, So His Wife Offered To Go To A Different Room. He Declined But Got Upset When She Made Noise During The Test.

Working from home is a real blessing for many people, and if both you and your spouse are able to do it, all the better.

AITA for ruining my husband’s interview test Myself (36F) and my husband (39M) work from the same room. He is WFH and I’m hybrid. I always have a lot of meetings which is why I wanted to move my desk to another room than his. He insisted I don’t, that he can wear headphones.

Yesterday he told me he needed 4 hours of silence to take an online test for a company he applied to. I volunteered to go to another room and he said no, that’s OK for me to sit there. So I went on with my day of landing new extreme deadlines at work. I had 2 meetings back to back, a break and another meeting. He didn’t say anything until the end of the third meeting when he complained I’m loud and he can’t concentrate.

I immediately left the room to go to another room.

2 hours later he tells me I can get back and proceeded to angrily scold me for my lack of care. I get upset with him instantly because he could have told me earlier and I would have gone to another room as I initially proposed and because I didn’t like his tone of blaming me for his lack of concentration. Today we had a massive fight because he literally blamed me for not passing the interview because he was too angry at me and couldn’t concentrate because of the noise. I literally couldn’t believe my ears. He told me that I only care about my career and don’t support his (to be fair he’s been accepted and just waiting the offer from a big tech firm and this interview is for a small company, I didn’t think it was a big deal since for the big interviews he send myself and our kid out the house for total silence) while proceeding to care 0 about me taking on additional projects at work because of layoffs. AITA?

