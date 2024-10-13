He Still Gets Student Discounts Even Though He Isn’t A Student. Now He Shows You How To Do It. – ‘I hope I don’t get sued.’

Being a student usually means living on a budget, so usually while in school you can get a lot of cool student discounts.

That doesn’t mean you have to miss out if you’re not in school, according to TikToker @ramdanielle.

“I found a way to get student discounts if you’re not a student,” he says in his viral video.

“Student discounts are amazing because you get 50% off Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime,” just to name a few.

Here’s how Ram did it and says you can, too.

He went to ea.asu.edu, the website for Arizona State University’s Universal Pathways program, clicked register and followed the steps to activate an account.

“You’re going to get your own .edu email,” he explains. An email with this domain extension means it is a school.

He shared the other benefits of registering.

“You can take classes and courses for about $25.”

“That’s how I found out.”

Ram had enjoyed getting discounts when he was working on his degree. “Now I can again!”

The video’s popularity can probably be attributed to young people struggling in today’s economy.

Many young people can’t find a job, at least not a well paying one.

