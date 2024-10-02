‘I’m telling you, it’s a much better investment.’ – Car Buying Expert Talked About Whether Consumers Should Buy New Or Used Cars Right Now

Used or new?

It’s a big question when it comes to buying a car and a man named Tomi, who runs a car-buying service called Delivrd, talked to TikTok viewers about whether they should buy a used or a new vehicle in the current economic environment.

Tomi said, “If you are even considering buying a used car in this market, well, you should think twice because you’re probably overspending.”

He added that used car prices are “so inflated” and that newer cars can be bought for lower prices than older vehicles.

Tomi told viewers, “I’ve seen 2024 RAV4 I can negotiate at a cheaper price than I can a 2022 because that’s how inflated used car prices are.”

He also pointed out how current interest rates are higher for used cars and added, “I’m telling you, it’s a much better investment.”

