Incompetent Boss Didn’t Let This Bank Teller Order More Money, So She Let The Bank Run Out Of Cash And Everyone Started Blaming Her

Ok, I’ll do it your way Back in the 2000’s I worked in a bank and for 2 of those years, I was the head teller. As the head teller, I also had to keep up with the cash in the vault.

Now, it is never a good look for a bank to run low on money, but it happens. With that being said, I would try to order so that I didn’t have too much, but enough on hand to keep us from panicking. Now, on to the story. There was a system that would tell me at the end of the week how much money I should order and/or ship out.

I will be honest with you, I went with my gut on this because 1) I knew my “house” and 2) I paid attention to what kind of week it was going to be i.e. holiday weekend, heavy pay day, etc. So my bosses came to me to tell me that I was ordering too much and ignoring what the system said.

My response: You can also see that I’m using whatever I’m ordering. I’m not just hoarding. So I was told: just do what the system says. Ok, bet. I gave my team the heads up. The next few weeks are going to be bad. They’re telling me that I’m ordering too much.

So I’m going to do EXACTLY what they told me to do. You can direct all of the bad stuff to me. If people get mad, don’t worry about it. I’ll take the heat. So for 3 weeks, I did exactly as I was told. And what I thought was going to happen did. It got to the point where we’re cashing large checks in $20s, and barely able to do that.

Apparently, the complaints started going uphill because the following conversation happened: Bosses: We’re getting complaints about the branch not having enough big bills. Me: I figured that would happen. Bosses: We want to know why Me: I’m doing exactly what I was told. Whatever the system is telling me to do, I’m doing. But y’all already knew that. Bosses: This can’t keep happening. Me: It wasn’t happening when I was ordering the way I needed to. So now you have a choice to make.

Bosses: Do what you need to do, for now. Until we figure this out. Me: Ok I was pretty much left alone after that.

