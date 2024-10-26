Inept Bosses Fired An Employee For Someone Else’s Mistake, So He Stole The Office Keys Before He Walked Out And Forced Them To Get New Locks

When big mistakes are made, there’s no doubt that someone’s head is going to end up on the chopping block.

Ideally, that head belongs to the person who made the mistake in the first place, but that’s not always the case.

When this guy was blamed and fired for someone else’s mistake, he took the keys to his revenge right out the door.

Check out what happened!

Let me go for doing my (your) job… have fun replacing every lock… This happened many many years ago when I was “middle” management for a big box retailer. I oversaw a few departments for this particular store and was what they considered a key carrying manager. I wasn’t an Assistant Store Manager or Store Manager, but played the roll when they weren’t around or it was convenient for them to schedule me as such.

Basically I was responsible for my departments and sometimes the entire store. I would have to open or close the store as needed. I would need to do the morning or nightly money count. You should get the general idea. I would sometimes be responsible for more than I was “trained” for. This quasi roll I was in went on for months. I made a few inquiries about either being promoted or returning this keys was met with, OK, we will talk about it!

Flash forward 3-4 months, An Assistant Store Manager who had an emergency and had to leave asked if I could close the store. So, I agree to stay and close. I go through the normal closing routine, everything goes smooth and all is well. Two days later I’m called to the Loss Prevention office and asked about the nightly count for that particular night. I tell them what I remember and that the count was good according to the numbers. Apparently the count was off $250 and I was responsible.

An investigation ensued, it was determined that all the money was actually accounted for, but I wasn’t permitted to be in the back room to do the count. I explain my side and that I’ve been doing this for months with the Store Manager’s blessing. The higher ups didn’t care because rules are rules. The Store Manager and Assistant were reprimanded and I was fired.

Here’s the petty part… When I was fired they hurried me to my locker and out the door I went. When I got home I realized I still had keys and codes to the entire building. It took them a week to figure this out before the phone calls started.

I informed them they were left on the Store Manager’s desk on my way out and that’s that. I still have those keys and it was a warm and fuzzy feeling when I found out they had to change out all the keys and cylinders in the entire store. Plus changing the system passwords and security codes.

