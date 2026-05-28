Parking Supervisor Lets Complaining Drivers Move Closer, but There’s a Hidden Catch

When most people enter a parking lot, they look for the closest possible spot to where they’re going, but what they sometimes fail to consider is that the closest spot isn’t necessarily the most convenient spot.

In this story, a parking lot attendant at an event venue has realized that his supervisor knows how to let annoying drivers think he’s doing them a favor by letting them park extra close, but he’s really getting revenge on them. The best part is that by the time they realize the parking spot they were given wasn’t actually the best parking spot, the supervisor has already gone home for the night.

Keep reading to hear how tricky this supervisor is.

Sure, you can park closer I’ve recently been working part-time doing valet parking and event parking. It’s an ok gig, the people I work with are mostly decent, the hours are ok, the pay isn’t great – but I’ve had worse jobs. One location that I work at as a parking attendant is an event venue with a large empty gravel/asphalt lot. This thing has no lines to indicate spaces, it’s right off of a busy road, and has giant holes.

It’s important that they can fit as many cars as possible in the lot.

When we park people, it’s vital to park them in nice, tight, neat lines. If a show sells out, we can – and have – run out of spots. Some people don’t like being told where to park. They complain and complain and get into arguments with my supervisor.

I can see how this would be difficult.

Now if someone parks in the middle of the lot, that’s a problem because then we need to try to park the remaining 200 cars around them. It’s really important that they park in nice neat rows – there are fire lanes to worry about, and the fact that people need to get out.

Meet the supervisor.

One of my supervisors is a crusty older guy who’s been doing this for 20 years. Some people throw a fit and want to park closer (say 20 ft away instead of 60 ft, and, we have a handicapped parking area for people with a placard/plate or even if they say they are we usually just believe them). If they’re a jerk to my supervisor, he lets them park closer.

But there’s a catch.

What he doesn’t tell them is that he pretty much makes it impossible for them to leave until everyone else does. The bonus is we leave once all the cars are in, say 9/9:30 PM for a show that gets out at 11PM. So we aren’t there when they leave. The venue likes us and knows about this and they don’t really care either.

He gets them think he’s doing them a favor. Brilliant!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A parking lot attendant weighs in.

One person has a question.

Another person makes a joke.

Another person with experience parking cars weighs in.

I don’t really mind being told where to park in a parking lot as long as it makes sense. It can be annoying when it feels like people who arrive after you arrived actually get to park closer, but otherwise, it’s not a big deal.

What I really hate is stacked parking which is where cars are parked one after another with no room to get out. Every car in the lot has to wait for the cars around them to leave before they can leave. If you happen to be in the front row, then you’re really lucky. Everyone else might be sitting in their car awhile when the event’s over.

In this story, I’m assuming the close spots are like stacked parking where they won’t be able to leave until the cars around them leave. It’s not worth parking closer if it takes longer to leave.