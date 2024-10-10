Irate Customer Wouldn’t Listen That Her Software Update Isn’t Available Yet, So This Man Pretended To Update Her Phone That Came With Some “Glitches”
Some customers are so entitled that they think workers should do everything they ask for.
This man encountered an irate customer who wouldn’t listen that her phone’s software update wasn’t available yet – but when she insisted, he let her think she was right.
He did the pretend “software update,” but it cost her some of her precious phone data.
You pay my salary! Ok
This occurred at a Canadian telecom service which had merged with a western Canadian telecom provider back in the early 2000s.
I worked in the repair centre for the mobility service, and we were regularly verbally abused by our clients.
On this day, I was sitting in the back office/lunch room eating my lunch, when I hear a commotion.
This man noticed an irate customer wanting to get a software update.
A customer wanted a software upgrade to their phone.
The problem was the new software upgrade was not available to us until two days later.
She was yelling at my female colleague as she told her to come back in two days as we will have the upgrade available then.
She went into a tirade of I pay your salary.
He responded at her snarky comment.
This got me out my seat and into the service area.
My first retort, “You pay my salary? You clearly aren’t spending enough as we aren’t paid enough to deal with this crap.”
I do have a domineering presence, crazy eyes, a dominant tone to my voice, and this kind of froze her.
At this point, I decided to satisfy her needs.
He then made up some remarks about the upgrade.
Remember, we did not have the upgrade available yet, so I made up a lie.
I told the young lady that the new upgrade was glitchy and could erase her entire phone.
I explained this is why we can’t do it.
She continued on saying I doubt what you are saying.
I said no worries, you have been warned.
He erased some of her phone contacts!
I plugged her device into the software upgrade which the client already had so it didn’t actually do anything.
But, while the “upgrade” occurred, I erased every second contact from her phone, plus I deleted all the numbers tied to her 10 most recent phone calls.
Client came back after 30 minutes.
The client thought she got her way.
I told them the upgrade was complete, and hopefully it worked out fine.
She was snarky and said, “I told you. it’s fine.”
She left happily, but I was even happier.
I wonder if she actually ever got the correct upgrade?
Haha! That was funny.
