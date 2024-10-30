Kia Telluride Owner Shares Her Frustrations With Her “New” Car Just Stopping After Owning It For Only Two Months. – ‘I don’t want your good-as-new car. I want a different car.’

It sucks when you realize you bought a lemon, right?

You better believe it!

A TikTokker named Melissa took to the social media platform to explain why she wasn’t too pleased with the new 2024 Kia Telluride that she purchased.

Melissa said, “You guys told me, don’t get a Kia. What did I do? I got a Kia, I got the 2024 Kia Telluride. I’ve had the car maybe two months. Month One, the passenger door handle falls off. Sorry, it doesn’t fall off. It was hanging by a wire.”

She said she had the door handle fixed…but things continued to go downhill…

Melissa explained, “A week later, I’m driving, my entire dash lights up. The speedometer stops working… the lights on my shift don’t work. So I don’t know if I’m in Park or Drive. I lose power steering. The car becomes very heavy and then it’ll fix itself, sometimes after five minutes, sometimes after two hours.”

The next day things got worse. Melissa said, “My car just stops. It’s still on, but again the dash lights up, and now my car is locked in drive, but it’s actually in park. So I can’t go anywhere.”

Melissa said she had to pay $140 to get her car towed.

She told viewers, “When I was getting this car, everyone [was] telling me, ‘Be careful, the driver seats are catching on fire. 400,000 Tellurides were being recalled because the seats were catching on fire.”

Melissa said she had the Kia towed to a dealership and she asked a worker there if her car was part of a recall. They told her, “No, ma’am. We’re legally not allowed to give you a car that is part of the recall.”

But a month after she bought the car, Melissa got a letter in the mail saying that her Kia was indeed part of a recall.

She asked viewers, “What are my options here? Sure, it’s under warranty, but I don’t want a car that you sold me that was broken. I don’t want your good-as-new car. I want a different car.”

In a strange turn of events, Melissa said the loaner car the dealership gave her while they work on her is the Nissan Rogue she traded in for her new car.

She said, “Can you believe I’m back in my car? If I didn’t need something bigger with a second baby on the way, I’d say just keep that car, give me the difference of the money back, and give me my car back.”

