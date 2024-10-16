Kid Swipes Autographed Baseball From Seat, And Dad Tries To Play It Off When Confronted By The Owner

When you take your kid to a ballgame, you expect to make great memories, not deal with someone swiping their stuff.

So, what would you do if your child’s autographed baseball disappeared, only to see another kid holding it just a few rows away?

In the following story, one dad finds himself in this situation and stands up for his daughter.

Here’s how it all went down.

Kid just “found” an autographed baseball I took my 12-year-old daughter to a minor-league baseball game. Before the game, she met several players and got their autographs on a ball. They were signing for everyone, so numerous kids got the same thing. Later in the game, we got up to get food, and I told my daughter the ball would be safe tucked inside our stuff left under the seat. No one else was sitting near us and I’ve left stuff like that before many times. A couple of innings after we returned, my daughter noticed her ball was missing. I looked around and saw a kid two rows behind us holding two autographed balls.

He decided to go confront them.

One of them had red signatures on it, and we were the only ones I saw with a red marker. I got up and made my way back to him and said, “Excuse me,” and the dad immediately said, “Oh, he found this,” and the kid handed it back to me. I hadn’t even asked for the ball back so they made it obvious they knew what they had done. Mind you, the kid already had his own signed ball. Nice job by the dad raising a thief.

Wow! It takes a lot of nerve to go through someone else’s stuff in public.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this story.

Forget the stolen ball, this person is more upset about them using marker.

This is an excellent point.

Since the kid gave it back immediately, this person doesn’t think it’s entitlement.

The story brought up buried guilt for this person.

You should never leave your belongings unsupervised in public.

It’s probably more a case of the kid being sneaky than the dad orchestrating the whole thing.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.