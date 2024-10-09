Landlord Demands Tenant Leave Behind Washer and Dryer She Bought, Then Calls the Police When She Refuses

When you buy something with your hard-earned money, it’s yours to keep, regardless of who’s relying on it.

So, what would you do if you purchased your own washer and dryer for your apartment building, only to have the landlord demand you leave them behind when you move out?

Would you comply with his demands? Or would you put your foot down and take them anyway?

In today’s story, one renter finds herself in this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

Entitled Ex LandLord Demand I Leave Behind The Washer And Dryer I Paid For. For the past two years, I have lived in a small apartment building. When I moved in, the building didn’t have a laundry room, but it did come with hooks up for a washer and dryer, so I bought them myself because I work for a wildlife sanctuary, and I get pretty dirty during my work. Just the other day, I had to chase down and wrestle one of our wild boars named Bacon (we didn’t name him that; he came with that name), who loves to escape his pen and thinks it funny to play chase.

She moved and took everything with her, including the washer and dryer.

I got completely dirty, covered in grass stains and mud, so I very much needed them. My boyfriend and I just got engaged, and since my lease was up, I moved into his house with him. I finished moving everything out of my old apartment yesterday, and I thought nothing about taking my washer and dryer with me as I had bought them. My boyfriend had some, but they were old, kept breaking down, and cost too much to fix.

Her landlord was extremely mad.

Well, I woke up this morning to multiple missed calls from my old landlord. I left my phone number and new address in case any mail was delivered to my old places. I called him back, and He asked me why the washer and dryer were gone. I explained that I took them with me. He started freaking out, saying that he had put that the place had a washer and drying in the ad for the place. Apparently, I have raised the rent due to them. He started demanding that I bring them back because the new clients he has set up to move and who have already signed the lease are not interested in the place without them.

Then, he took things a step further.

He even threatened to call the police if I didn’t take them back. I got angry and told him that I would do no such thing, reminding him they belonged to me. I bought them, and I still had the receipts from when I bought them, as well as a text from him when I moved explaining that I was buying them myself. He again threatens to call the police.

Frustrated, she told him to do so and continued with her day.

I told him to do it and see what happened and hung up at that point. Personally, I don’t think I’m in the wrong. I bought them, and they weren’t cheap, so I feel I have the right to take them. My boyfriend is on my side, but today, my co-worker said they think I’m wrong for not telling the landlord I was taking them. In my opinion, that should have been obvious. I paid for them, so why would I leave them?

The cops showed up the next day.

Well, my landlord went through with calling the police. Because the next day, they showed up. Honestly, nothing really noteworthy happened. I explained to them what was going on and showed them the recipe for the washer and dryer as well as the text from the landlord I had from when I told him I was buying them. The cops took my statement and left. My boyfriend’s father is a lawyer, and he is going to contact my landlord and sort everything out. He advised me not to respond to said landlord anymore for the time being.

