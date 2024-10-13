Loud Diner Takes A Phone Call In A Restaurant, So This Lady Decides To Join The Conversation

Being in a public space means respecting others’ boundaries, but not everyone seems to get that.

So, what would you do if someone was having a phone conversation at a restaurant that was loud enough for everyone around to hear?

This woman decided to make a point by reminding the diner that other people were present.

Here’s what she did.

If you’re talking loud enough to be heard 3 tables away, I’m joining in My husband and I were at a casual restaurant that we go to a lot and it sounded like a TV playing. I look over, and 3 tables away is a couple eating. The woman had her phone propped against her water glass and was having a LOUD conversation with the phone while she ate. I could hear everything. How RUDE! 🤬 So I got up and went over to the offending table. I put my face over the table so the person on the phone could see me.

Well, this is awkward.

Me: “Hi! How are you? I figured since I could hear the conversation at my table, I would I introduce myself! Hi, I’m Nancy! So nice to meet you.” Then I went back to my table. I was very disappointed that they discontinued their conversation shortly after.🤷🏼‍♀️

It’s very telling that she wasn’t even embarrassed.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

People do not like being called out for rude behavior.

Nail salons are small, so this is beyond rude.

This person gave the guy great advice.

Apparently, some people just prefer to talk on speakerphone.

No one wants to hear this!

For her sake, hope she learned a good lesson in manners.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.