Homeowner Allowed The Neighborhood Kids To Use His Pool For Swim Practice, But His Tinder Date Thinks He’s Got Ulterior Motives And Storms Off
If some teenage girls use your pool for swim practice, how would you explain this to your date?
This man allowed his 14-year-old female neighbors to use his pool whenever they needed it for swimming practice.
However, his Tinder date found it really weird that there were girls on his property.
Read the full story below.
AITA for letting my teenage neighbors use my pool regularly?
I (30M) sold my business, and retired about a year ago.
I ended up moving to the South and buying a big house in a semi-rural area, with a large pool in the backyard.
The house is sort of standalone, but is adjacent to a neighborhood of smaller homes.
This man has friendly neighbors.
It’s a nice, friendly community, and several neighbors brought over cakes, cookies, etc, after I moved in.
Usually, I ended up in polite conversation for 20 minutes each time, which I regarded as the social mores necessary in this sort of community.
Two of these neighbors were college-aged girls.
His neighbors asked if they can use his pool for practice.
After talking for a bit, they mentioned they were competitive swimmers.
Apparently, the previous homeowner allowed them to use the pool for them to practice swimming daily.
And they asked if they could continue doing this.
They actually already had a key to my backyard (not to the house), which proved their case, and offered to give it back if I wasn’t comfortable.
He said yes, and everything seemed fine.
I felt a bit put on the spot, but didn’t want to be an unfriendly neighbor, and also didn’t see the harm so I said sure, as long as I wasn’t using it.
Anyway, it all turned out fine.
They started using my pool in the early mornings during the week, usually when I was still sleeping.
I occasionally saw them out there and waved, but didn’t interact too much.
He found out that they were younger than what he thought.
On the first Saturday after we spoke, they came over later in the morning, so I went out there to be friendly.
I found out that they were actually way younger than I realized, and were only 14.
I freaked out a bit, and asked for their parents’ details, so I could make sure they were comfortable with everything.
He talked to their parents and a teacher friend.
I spoke to their mom on the phone, and she was very friendly and appreciative that they could use my pool because swimming is a big deal for them.
I also called a teacher friend of mine about any risk I was exposing myself to, but he said it was fine as long as I wasn’t alone with either of them.
So, I have made sure that doesn’t happen.
The girls were polite and friendly.
Since then, they have been in this routine for a few months now.
They come over in the early mornings during weekdays, and slightly later on the weekends, letting themselves in and out via a gate in the rear fence.
They are very friendly, polite girls, and from what I can gather, A-type students.
I have got to know them quite well, and also chat to their mom when I see her.
His date noticed the teenagers in his pool.
Anyway, this weekend, I met a girl from Tinder and hit it off.
She ended up coming back to mine and stayed the night.
Everything was going nicely until she saw them in the yard the next morning, asking why these kids were in my backyard.
Whether I was running game, had a string of women on the go, etc.
She said he was a pervert and left,
I reacted with a “hell no,” told her they were my neighbors, and were just 14, and it wasn’t anything like that.
When she heard their age, she said it was even more disgusting.
She then got her stuff together and left.
I still don’t feel I am doing anything wrong.
So AITA?
He dodged a bullet with that problematic Tinder date.
But a better response would be useful next time.
