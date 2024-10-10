He Helped A Group Of German Friends Change Their Flat Tire, And They Secretly Complained About The Hefty Charge. So He Responded In Their Own Language To Get Them To Pay Up.

During emergency situations, most people would be thankful to anyone who would help you get out of trouble.

This man shared how he helped a bunch of rich people when their tire got flat on a snowy evening, but they didn’t want to pay for it.

What happened next was surprising.

Read the full story below.

Petty revenge against a group of entitled people This takes place back in 1971. It was Christmas Eve, and I was 18 and working with a friend. I had just graduated High School that year. We worked in a gas station pumping gas in New Jersey.

This man narrated that it was snowing at that time.

It had been snowing all day, and there was about 4 inches or more on the ground. The station was on US Route 46 west bound, about 10 miles from NYC. This is a two-lane road in each direction, with simple metal guard rail separating the east/west lanes.

A guy came walking in, asking for help.

The owner of the station said we were not to do service calls as he was not insured for it. So around 8:00 pm, we see this guy crossing the east bound lanes, hop the guard rail, and walk into the station. This guy was dressed in very nice clothes. He told us he had a flat, and asked could we fix it for him.

He agreed to help them.

My friend Mark said we were not allowed to leave the station. The guy started to beg us to please help them as they had a Christmas party to get to in NYC. I asked Mark if we should help the guy, and Mark said if you want to do it, then go ahead. I asked him how much to charge and he said $5. So, the guy agreed, and I threw a floor jack in my trunk, and we went over to his car.

He noticed there were 6 of them, all nicely dressed.

It was right across the highway, in the entrance to a large car dealership. When I got out of the car, there were five other people there, all dressed in fine outfits, and they reeked money. It was three couples.

One of them thanked him for coming to their rescue.

One woman started saying things like, “Thank you. You’re a lifesaver,” and such. One of the men said something I did not quite understand to the one who came to the station. He said, “How much?” The guy replied, “A finsky”. Now, I had never heard this word, but I knew that that “finn” was slang for $5, so I assumed that’s what it was referring to.

Then, they started talking in German.

Well, then, it happened. They stopped conversing in English and switched to German. This is where it gets interesting. As I mentioned, I had graduated High School about 6 months earlier after having had 4 years of B-level German, so I understood quite a bit of what they were saying. Basically, the conversation went like, “This is crazy! It’s too much. You could go down the street and pay half that much.”

Apparently, the value of $5 in the 70s was huge.

Now, you might say why are they complaining about $5? I just looked it up, and $5 in 1971 is over $38 dollars today. So, yes, for that time, it was expensive. So, I keep my mouth shut and do my work, just listening to conversation.

He finished the work.

I did not know any German curse words which was good for them, because I would have stopped and left them there on the spot. I finish changing the tire and put everything away. They are still jabbering in German.

When he asked for the payment, everyone was shocked.

I had decided what to do, and very politely tapped the guy on the shoulder and said, “Excuse me, but can I have my $5 now?” in GERMAN. That resulted in complete silence from all of them. Six people stared at me in shock, and it was like you could see them shrink into themselves as they realized I understood what they were saying.

He confirmed that he could understand German.

The woman who said you’re a lifesaver said in English, “Oh, you understand German?” I replied to her in German saying, “Yes, I do.” I could tell they were all very flustered about it. She asked me in English how to get to NYC, and I gave her the directions in German.

What a wonderful feeling!

They paid me, and as they were driving away, the woman sitting in the back seat looks out the window and stares at me as they drove away. I was on cloud 9. I felt like I was hovering above the ground. I just cut six snooty entitled people off at the knees, and did it by being polite with a smile on my face. It was glorious.

