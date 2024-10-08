Marathon Runners Were Not Allowed To Cut Through The Medical Tent, But One Woman Thought She Was An Exception

Running a marathon takes a lot of training and effort.

It’s not for everyone, and apparently being considerate of the rules isn’t for everyone either.

In today’s story, a person who worked at a marathon shares an experience with a woman who seemed to think she was above the rules.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

“But I just ran 26 miles!” I staffed a marathon recently. I was stationed at the finish line, right in front of the medical tent. Anyone in need of medical attention could go straight from the finish area to the medical tent, and I helped guide them there.

OP explains where the hospitality area is in relation to the medical tent.

The hospitality area, with food, drink, and other vendors, was also near the finish line. To get there, runners had to go to the exit, which was past the medical tent. After that, they went on the other side of the medical tent and arrived at the hospitality area. This route took about 30 seconds longer than cutting through in front of the medical tent area. There was a fence separating the medical area from the hospitality area, manned by other staff to make sure that regular folks did not cut through. Staff were allowed through, though. (Keeping the medical area uncrowded makes it easier for people to get the medical attention they needed.)

OP made sure people didn’t cut through the medical tent.

One of the things I did was to screen runners: anyone needing medical attention I sent to the medical tent, while those going anywhere else I directed to the exit. Some runners, seeing what they thought was a more direct route to the hospitality area, wanted to cut through the medical tent area. After confirming they did not need medical attention, I directed them to the exit, politely and professionally. Almost everyone was fine with that. But not this one woman.

OP explains the encounter with the woman.

Five and a half hours after the start of the marathon, after nearly all the other runners had finished, an entitled woman tried to cut through. I told her, politely and professionally, the exit was that way. “But I just ran 26 miles!” she whined. “Yes, and the exit is that way,” I said (or something like that).

She tried to make her case, but I did not yield. Eventually, she poutingly went around.

OP thought of multiple comebacks but didn’t say them out loud.

Here are my mental responses to her “I just ran 26 miles”: “Uh, are you sure that ran is the right word here?” “Yes, and so did thousands of other people. They all went around. What makes you so special that you need to take a shortcut?” “Congratulations! Are your legs going to fall off if you walk another 50 yards now?” Sheesh.

At least she did end up going around. I expected her to try to force her way through.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader points out how exhausting it is to run a marathon.

Another reader thinks OP posted this in the wrong Reddit sub.

Here’s another vote for OP having the wrong attitude.

This reader thinks this post makes OP look bad.

This is just petty.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.