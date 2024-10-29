Mechanics Go On The Record About How Often People Should Get The Oil Changed On Their Cars

There are a lot of differing opinions on how often people should get oil changes for their cars these days…but this video oughta clear things up.

The video was posted by the TikTok account for an auto shop in Colorado and four mechanics shared how often folks should get their oil changed.

The person who recorded the video asked four mechanics at the shop, “How often should you get an oil change?”

The first mechanic said, “every 5,000 miles.”

The next man answered, “every 3,000 to 5,000 miles, depending on the vehicle.”

Mechanic #3 said, “every 3,000 to 5,000 miles.”

And the last worker replied, “every 5,000 miles.”

Straight from the source!

That’s the good stuff!

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Straight dope from professionals!

