Neighbor Was Rude And Never Pitched In To Help Shovel Snow, So They Decided To Give Her The Same Treatment The Night Of An Ice Storm

Snow Shoveling Revenge with a side of Freezing Rain. “I share a driveway with 3 other cars/owners. We live in Canada and have been slammed with storms all month. Usually I shovel the walkway and driveway because I like the exercise but I’m getting tired. Two of the other housemates will shovel but the third wouldn’t recognize a shovel if one bit her in the ***.

So this week we had our latest storm. I’m the first one home so I start shoveling. Ms No Shovel pulls into the driveway. She doesn’t say a word to me, just gets out and walks inside. I watched her and thought that maybe she’d at least come back and shovel the walkway (about 10 feet). No, she doesn’t. So now I am finally mad. I shovel around my car, I shovel out the other 2 spaces but I carefully leave her car and space alone.

Then, it starts freezing rain. Because Ms NS just got home, her windshield is clear and warm. The freezing makes a lovely sheet of ice. Before I go inside I lift my wipers but not hers. It also snowed again in the night. When I left for work in the morning, her car was covered in ice and then about 3 inches of snow and around her car was snow with a layer of ice covered by another layer of snow which had frozen into concrete. This time she had no choice but to shovel or rather chip her way out of the driveway.”

