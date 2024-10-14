Parents Forced This Allergey-Ridden Teen To Mow The Lawn, But He Figured They Couldn’t Anymore If There Was No Lawn To Mow

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that this kid’s parents don’t have his best interests in mind.

Otherwise, how could you give your child a chore that made them absolutely miserable?

This kid found a way to get out of it, but it was a bit extreme.

Read on and see what happened.

Parents make me mow the yard even though I am highly allergic to grass pollen. “When I was younger and living at home, my parents got me to do chores which was no big deal. Except I really disliked mowing the grass because I essentially felt like **** for the next 48 hours.

They didn’t listen to the doctor’s orders…

This is despite my doctor warning my parents of my allergies and urging them to not to let me do it, or let me be outside while it’s being mowed. But my parents still make me do it and I have to grit my teeth and sneeze my way around the yard. One day, my parents leave to go for a walk with my sister. I’m kinda ticked because I would much rather be going for a walk than to sneeze my brains out mowing grass. So as I finish up mowing the yard just as they come back with ice cream in hand! None for me apparently… They now are going to go to the mall and do some shopping and offer for me to come along.

This was really unfair…

I ask if they would wait for me to have a shower and possibly stop for ice cream so I could have some too. Nope, they can’t wait for me to have a shower and they wouldn’t stop for ice cream anyways… So they leave me behind again. I pull out the fertilizer spreader and large bag of fertilizer. I know approximately 1/8th of a bag is the usual amount I am told to use for our size of yard, so I load the rest of the bag (about 3/4 of it) into the spreader and proceed to spread fertilize in the yard.

They asked for it!

I then found the “round up” plant killer and loaded that up in our sprayer. This is the stuff that we used to kill grass around the shed and around the deck to stop the grass from growing. I sprayed an even light coat through the middle of the yard. Guess who didn’t have to mow the grass for the rest of the year? Our grass was like straw for the rest of the summer, and even the next year it grew back very thin.”

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this story.

That yard might grow again…in about ten years…

But no one thinks this kid was out of line.

