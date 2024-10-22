Rent-A-Center Customer Shares Why She Ended Up In Jail After The Company Came Into Her House

Ending up in jail because of Rent-A-Center?

It sounds ridiculous, but it happened to a woman named Raven and she took to TikTok to tell her story in a three-part video series.

In the first video, Raven told viewers that she moved into an apartment with her young child and that she only had a cheap racecar bed from Walmart for him and a mattress for herself on the floor.

Raven said she used her first paycheck from her job at a convenience store to get furniture for her apartment from Rent-a-Center.

She explained that she kicked her boyfriend out of her place and told him to get his things out. When he went to retrieve his things, he called her and told her that people from Rent-a-Center were at her apartment.

In Raven’s second video, she said that the workers from Rent-a-Center simply walked into her place because her door was broken and had taken some of her belongings before her ex-boyfriend told them to get out.

She said, “When I get there I am heated. Rent-a-Center, y’all had no business in my house. Y’all were not supposed to come in my house.”

Raven said she moved out of her apartment a couple of months later and that she put all her remaining furniture from Rent-a-Center on the curb when she left.

That turned out to be a mistake…

In the final part of her video series, Raven said that she was in and out of jail during this period of her life. She was pulled over by the police, informed she had a warrant out for her arrest, and was taken to jail for felony removal of rental property.

Raven had to spend two weeks in jail while she worked out the details to pay Rent-a-Center back for the furniture, but the story wasn’t over after she got out of jail.

She said that her wages were being garnished by Rent-a-Center years later even though she claimed that she had paid the company the full $3,700 she owed them.

She said, “Guess who ain’t going to work no more? Me. I’m not about to be working for y’all to take my check.”

Raven added, “They take 25%, Grand Furinture take 25%, and Uncle Sam? And all of this was from back when I was [a teenager]? No.”

That was a wild ride!

