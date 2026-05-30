Students Suspect Classmate Is Stealing Money, So They Plan a Way to Catch the Thief

Imagine going to high school and realizing that your money was missing. Would you assume that maybe it was your fault for misplacing it or dropping it somewhere, or would you assume someone stole it?

The answer might depend on how much money was missing and where you kept your money. For example, if it was only a few coins in your pocket, maybe they fell out, but if you knew it was safely tucked away in your backpack and then suddenly it wasn’t there anymore, you might be more suspicious about what happened.

In this story, several classmates at a private high school realize their money is missing. It goes on day after day when they leave their bags in the classroom during breaks. Eventually, they work together to come up with a plan to find out who is responsible for stealing the money.

Keep reading for all the details.

Classmate steals our money. Entire class makes him pay Back in our freshman year in high school (we’re a bunch of 12-13 year olds since you go to high school after grade 6. (Except for our half Japanese classmate who was 15) A little background: in my school, we have 4 buildings (the 3 buildings are in the main campus that’s where pre-school, primary school students and 2nd-4th year high school students were located. The freshmen were outside the campus but still in school grounds) Also, despite being a private school, this was the time where our school doesn’t have air-conditioning yet, and classrooms only have half walls and no doors. (And no lockers)

There’s clearly a thief.

The story: During freshman year, the students in our floor (btw there’s 3 classroom per floor in our building), were losing money. At first it didn’t bother us much, since the thief would only take coins and 20 pesos. Something you’ll easily think that you misplaced. But then, after a month our half-japanese classmate brought 2000 pesos to pay part of his tuition fee. But it was stolen. He left his wallet in his bag in our classroom during our first break. Some of our classmates stayed in the classroom and no one knew who took the money since they were rough housing in the back. Note: it was before the school even installed security cameras in the hallways too. Our homeroom teacher paid for our classmate’s tuition fee.

Someone kept stealing.

After a week, someone lost 500 pesos. Still no suspect. Then for a month, we all brought our bags with us during breaks. One time, my friend C, fell asleep in our classroom during lunch only to find out that he lost 300 pesos. He had to walk home because of that. So, we all got fed up. The situation was under investigation. But we thought that it was too slow and no one would confess.

They had a plan.

C told me and our class president that he suspects our classmate D as the the thief. But of course we had no evidence. So we had a plan. Japanese classmate brought a fake 200 peso bill (the least used bill in our country) and left it in his wallet. Reported it to our homeroom teacher. During lunch D complained how his parents “gave” Him a fake bill. No one bought him.food.

They tried again.

Day 2: Class president bought fake 500 peso bill. Left money in his bag. Class president ‘boasted” How he got big cash and would treat us for lunch. 500 pesos went missing. Reported to homeroom teacher.

This time the money was real.

Day 3: I brought 100 pesos and told C about it. 100 was real. Placed 100 pesos in my pocket. Left my bag a bit open. Found my bag fully opened after usinh the restroom. D was in the classroom doodling, one other classmate was actually asleep.

More money was stolen.

Day 4: D told C how he’s got no money. Our other friend, F, said that he has extra 50 pesos and he’ll lend it to him. 50 pesos went missing. F reported it to homeroom teacher.

They set up the thief one last time.

Day 5: Class president told our class treasurer to put the class fund in (this certain location) loud enough for D to hear. After class, we counted class funds and realised that we lost 300 pesos. President told everyone to give their bags to class secretary for inspection. Turns out D wasn’t so smart at all.

He really was the thief.

Found every fake bill he stole in his wallet. Found the 300 pesos missing in our class fund as well. D tried to lie about it. D was sent to the principal and his parents were called. D got suspended. And he’s the reason why students are no longer allowed to stay in their classrooms during breaks.

I’m glad they found the thief and the money.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of students forced to clean the lab for a visit who decided to make things as memorable as possible.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person has a question.

Here’s some praise.

Yes, indeed!

Here’s another question.

That thief really wasn’t very smart. I’m surprised he would keep all the money in his wallet in his bag and keep bringing it back to school with him. You’d think he’d leave the money at home or something instead of keeping the evidence on him, including the fake money which made it overly obvious that he was the thief.

But, for the entire class, it was a good thing that he wasn’t very smart because it was easy to prove that he was the thief, and they were able to get their money back.

One annoying result of this student stealing is that now the students can’t stay in the classrooms during their breaks. This is an example of it only taking one person to mess things up for everyone. I’m sure there are some students who would prefer to chill in the classrooms from time to time during breaks.